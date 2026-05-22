Navos Agent Dashboard

Navos has integrated Seedance 2.0, the latest AI video generation model, to create 1080p HD video ads, enabling efficient creative advertising and marketing.

Within Navos's product architecture, Seedance 2.0's HD video generation capability is not an isolated feature — it is a critical execution node within our broader intelligent marketing Agent network.” — Leo, Product Manager at Navos

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navos , a globally recognized AI Agent platform for performance marketing, today announced the full integration of Seedance 2.0, the latest-generation multimodal AI video generation model. Effective immediately, all Navos users can access Seedance 2.0 directly within the Creative Agent module, enabling end-to-end 1080P high-definition video production and export at an unprecedented speed and quality standard.Why Seedance 2.0?Developed by ByteDance's Dreamina and officially released in February 2026, Seedance 2.0 currently ranks first on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena leaderboard with an Elo score of 1,269 — surpassing Google Veo 3, OpenAI Sora 2, and Runway Gen-4.5.Navos's decision to integrate Seedance 2.0 reflects a clear-eyed assessment of where the AI video market stands today. The industry has moved decisively beyond the proof-of-concept phase into full commercial deployment, and competitive advantage now hinges not on whether AI can generate video, but on whether that video is immediately ready for commercial use. Advertisers, e-commerce brands, and marketing teams are raising the quality bar continuously, and the early limitations of AI video — low frame rates, visual flickering, and audio-visual misalignment — have become tangible barriers to conversion performance.Seedance 2.0 addresses these gaps through systematic advancements in architectural design, multimodal fusion, physical motion modeling, and native audio-visual synchronization, elevating AI video generation from a utility-grade tool to an industrial-grade production capability.Key Capability Upgrades● 1080P HD Video Output: Seedance 2.0 converts text prompts or reference images into high-quality 1080P video with output resolution reaching up to 2K, meeting the technical requirements of major advertising platforms without additional post-processing.● Character and Scene Consistency: The model automatically interprets narrative logic to maintain coherent character appearance, lighting, style, and atmosphere across multi-shot sequences — ensuring brand assets present a unified and professional visual identity throughout.● Native Audio-Visual Synchronization: Unlike conventional two-step pipelines that generate silent video before adding a separate audio track, Seedance 2.0 outputs synchronized visuals and sound in a single forward pass, eliminating timing misalignment and delivering production-ready results.● Multimodal Creative Control: The model demonstrates strong prompt adherence even with complex, action-intensive scripts, while supporting text prompts, reference images, and reference video as input — providing flexible creative control across diverse advertising production workflows.What Navos Users Gain?Seedance 2.0 integration delivers measurable advantages across three dimensions. First, creative turnaround time is compressed from weeks to minutes, replacing multi-stage traditional production workflows with a streamlined, AI-driven process. Second, production costs are substantially reduced — Navos has already helped select clients generate over 150 high-quality creative assets per month while reducing production costs by more than 55%. Third, creative testing velocity is accelerated, with Navos's built-in asset review and A/B testing mechanisms enabling advertising creative cycles that are three times faster, shortening the time to identify high-performing creatives from two weeks to three days.Applicable ScenariosNavos × Seedance 2.0 supports a broad range of commercial use cases, including e-commerce advertising, TikTok marketing, brand storytelling, mobile app promotion, and multi-platform social media content — covering mainstream channels including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.Getting StartedUsers can access Seedance 2.0 through the following steps:(1) Sign up with code "ILHE5O9R" to the Navos workspace at https://app.navosagent.ai (2) Select the Creative Agent module;(3) Switch the model selection to Seedance 2.0;(4) Enter a text prompt or upload reference media;(5) Generate and export the 1080P video for immediate deployment.AI Video Beyond GenerationSpecifically, Navos’ end-to-end Agent collaboration framework operates across a closed-loop marketing workflow: market research and insights → creative strategy → content generation (including Seedance 2.0 video creation) → asset review → ad creation and deployment → intelligent optimization → performance analysis. Through coordinated AI Agents, Navos continuously learns and optimizes in real time, enabling data-driven advertising decisions that improve campaign performance and ROI. With Seedance 2.0 integrated, video creation shifts from a production bottleneck to a core growth engine, expanding the future potential of AI-powered creative capabilities.About NavosNavos is a leading AI marketing intelligence platform that integrates industry data, multimodal AI, and performance marketing capabilities into a unified solution spanning insight, creation, deployment, and optimization.

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