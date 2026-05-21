Drink ZYN Turmeric Electrolyte Drink Mix Launches in Select Whole Foods Market Stores Across 9 States

Drink ZYN Turmeric Electrolyte Drink Mix Launches at Whole Foods Market

Strawberry Yuzu, Blackberry Dragon Fruit, and Mango Pomegranate flavors arrive in the Vitamin and Supplements aisle across Midwest Whole Body departments

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drink ZYN , the family-founded Certified B Corporation behind one of the first-to-market turmeric-infused wellness beverage lines, today announced the launch of its Turmeric Electrolyte Drink Mix in select Whole Foods Market stores spanning nine Midwestern states, marking the brand's first placement in the leading natural and organic foods retailer and a milestone moment for the functional turmeric beverage category.A Validation Moment for Functional Turmeric BeveragesDrink ZYN was built on a mission to make the ancient power of turmeric accessible to everyone in an easy to consume format. That mission was born from a personal moment: when the co-founders watched turmeric help their father through a painful neuropathy moment during a family trip back to Pakistan, where they are originally from. All Drink ZYN products are Non-GMO Project Verified and the company has been a certified B-Corp since its inception. As consumers increasingly seek functional hydration that supports Healthy Inflammation Support, workout recovery, and whole-body wellness, the launch signals that turmeric-powered beverages have moved from niche to mainstream.Inside the Drink ZYN Turmeric Electrolyte Drink MixThree flavors will be available in the Active Nutrition set within the Vitamin and Supplements aisle at participating locations: Strawberry Yuzu, Blackberry Dragon Fruit, and Mango Pomegranate - each designed to make a daily wellness routine something shoppers actually look forward to.The formulation goes well beyond basic hydration. The Turmeric found in Drink ZYN delivers 200+ mg of curcumin which is the equivalent of up to 15+ turmeric roots - blended with piperine (black pepper extract) to maximize curcumin absorption. Each serving also provides 100% Daily Value of Vitamins C & D plus Zinc, along with electrolytes, all at only 10 calories, 2g sugar, and 3g carbs per serving.Turmeric has been a cornerstone of wellness traditions across South and Southeast Asia for more than 4,000 years. Revered in Ayurvedic medicine and used across cultures from India to Indonesia, the golden root has long been valued for its role in supporting whole-body health, longevity, and vitality - long before modern science began to validate what generations of families already knew. Drink ZYN was founded on that same ancient wisdom, bringing turmeric's time-tested benefits into a format built for how people live today." Earning a place on Whole Foods Market shelves is a milestone our family-founded team has worked toward for years. Bringing Strawberry Yuzu, Blackberry Dragon Fruit, and Mango Pomegranate to shoppers across the Midwest means more people can make turmeric part of their daily routine in a format that actually tastes like something they look forward to."— Andrea Khan, Chief Marketing Officer, Drink ZYNAbout Drink ZYNDrink ZYN is a family-founded wellness brand dedicated to making the power of turmeric accessible to everyone in a delicious, convenient format. As a Certified B Corporation since 2018 with a B Impact Score of 102.1, Drink ZYN meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. From its Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to its clean-label formulations, every product reflects the brand's founding belief: that nature has always provided us food as medicine. For more information, visit drinkzyn.com Media ContactDrink ZYN Media Relationsmarketing@drinkzyn.com

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