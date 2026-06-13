U.S. Senator Rand Paul Condemns Rush to Iran War: to Appear at FreedomFest 2026
FreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world's most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul to Speak at FreedomFest: Condemns Rush to Iran War.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul remains one of the most prominent national figures championing constitutional conservatism and libertarian ideals on the political stage [1]. Widely recognized for his strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution, Senator Paul has consistently led the fight for fiscal discipline, introducing aggressive proposals to balance the federal budget and advocate for flat-rate tax reforms [2]. Beyond economic policy, his legislative career is defined by a staunch defense of individual liberty and privacy, marked by his rigorous opposition to warrantless government surveillance, his efforts to reform the criminal justice system for non-violent offenses, and his principled stand against military interventionism abroad [2, 3]. As a powerful speaker at FreedomFest, his message continues to resonate with those dedicated to free markets, limited government, and the protection of civil liberties [1, 4].
U.S. Senator Rand Paul stated, "The constitutional separation of war powers is not just some notion that belongs in our history books. It's a vital part of a democratic republic. This Congress should be ashamed of how it has allowed this unilateral march to war... Congressional leaders want to make the case to voters that they are not to be held accountable at the ballot box because they played no role in the decision to go to war. That is not statesmanship. That is shameful." [5]
The Event
Also named the "World's Fair of Liberty," FreedomFest 2026 is distinguished by its broad interdisciplinary scope. The four-day event features a "Renaissance" approach to human freedom, exploring dimensions beyond politics, including philosophy, technology, health, and the arts.
Key programming includes the Anthem Film Festival, an international festival showcasing narrative films and documentaries that celebrate individual dignity and the human spirit; the Global Financial Summit, a high-level investment conference featuring world-class economists and financial advisers providing strategies for prosperity; the Tradeshow for Liberty, a marketplace where leading think tanks, nonprofit organizations and grassroots initiatives convene to share research and forge strategic partnerships; the Punching Up Comedy Festival, a celebration of satire featuring comedians who use humor to tackle cultural and political topics in an uncensored environment; and the Principled Business Pitch Competition, a freedom-forward presentation of entrepreneurial startups and nonprofit innovators that embrace the notion of solving the world's problems by building something better.
A Legacy of Open Debate
In an era of deep political polarization, FreedomFest remains a unique venue where the "Great Debate" serves as a living exercise in open-market competition for the soul of the future. Dr. Skousen has emphasized the conference's role as a premier intellectual crossroads for those who "pursue personal fulfillment" and "think, create, and innovate." According to NewsBlaze, Dr. Skousen has stated that the 2026 event will continue its tradition of offering an "uncensored" platform for the most vital ideas of our time.
Celebrating the 250th All Week Long
In addition to the Independence Ball, FreedomFest is celebrating the 250th with special programming, including:
Live reading of the Declaration of Independence by "Superman" himself – Dean Cain
Glenn Beck's history lesson
PragerU's Freedom Truck mobile museum
"Spirit of '76" musical revue with Steve Forbes as George Washington
Debates and sessions discussing lessons from the last 250 years and how to preserve our nation's future
Plus, all that makes FreedomFest the best four days of the year – the "Tradeshow for Liberty" exhibit hall, Anthem Film Festival, signature mock trial (this year's defendant is ICE), and main stage appearances by Kennedy, Rand Paul, Rob Schneider, Patrick Byrne, Adam Carolla, Steve Forbes, Nick Shirley, Sharon Lecher, and many more.
The Speakers
The 2026 lineup includes influential figures from media, academia, and industry: Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes and FreedomFest co-ambassador; John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market; Adam Carolla, comedian, broadcaster, and host of The Adam Carolla Show; Rob Schneider, comedian, and actor; Kennedy, news commentator, and former MTV VJ; Dean Cain, actor, producer, and television presenter; Glenn Beck, media commentator, founder of TheBlaze, and co-founder of Blaze Media; Nick Shirley, independent journalist, and social media influencer; and Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU, and host of Real Talk with Marissa, among many more.
Just Added
UFC Special, featuring UFC stars Renato Moicano, Don Frye and Dan Severn on the main stage, plus a VIP Meet and Greet with memorabilia, photos and autograph sessions.
Also Just Added
Hollywood star Kelsey Grammer
Logistics and Attendance
FreedomFest 2026 will be held at Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The conference officially begins Wednesday, July 8, at noon and concludes Saturday, July 11 with a celebratory "Independence Ball." Registration options range from full conference passes to specialized "Anthem Film Lovers" and "One Day" passes.
About FreedomFest
FreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world's most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and prosperity.
FreedomFest
Website: www.freedomfest.com
Phone: 855-850-3733
Instagram: @thefreedomfest
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomfest/
Works Cited
[1] "Libertarians in the Age of Trump," The New York Times, July 21, 2018.
[2] "Issues," Office of U.S. Senator Rand Paul, accessed June 10, 2026.
[3] "What does Rand Paul believe? Where the candidate stands on 10 issues," PBS NewsHour, April 7, 2015.
[4] "Rand Paul takes his libertarian vision to the national stage," The Los Angeles Times, April 7, 2015.
[5] "Rand Paul excoriates Congress for failure to pass War Powers Resolution: 'Should be ashamed,'" Colorado Politics, March 5, 2026.
[6] Quote block: "Sen. Rand Paul on his confrontation of Trump and Senate GOP over Iran strikes," CBS News, March 29, 2026
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Valerie Durham discusses FreedomFest
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