Senator Rand Paul at FreedomFest Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Mark Skousen at FreedomFest

FreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world's most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty.

I don't think our founders ever imagined our current Congress that is completely lacking in ambition. They don't check the president.” — U.S. Senator Rand Paul

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreedomFest, "The world's largest annual gathering of free minds," will return to Las Vegas July 8–11, 2026, at Caesars Forum conference center, 3911 S. Koval Lane. Founded in 2002 by economist Mark Skousen, the multidisciplinary conference coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence and is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees for discussions on philosophy, economics, and science. Luminaries of the freedom movement including Senator Rand Paul among many others will be in attendance.U.S. Senator Rand Paul to Speak at FreedomFest: Condemns Rush to Iran War.U.S. Senator Rand Paul remains one of the most prominent national figures championing constitutional conservatism and libertarian ideals on the political stage [1]. Widely recognized for his strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution, Senator Paul has consistently led the fight for fiscal discipline, introducing aggressive proposals to balance the federal budget and advocate for flat-rate tax reforms [2]. Beyond economic policy, his legislative career is defined by a staunch defense of individual liberty and privacy, marked by his rigorous opposition to warrantless government surveillance, his efforts to reform the criminal justice system for non-violent offenses, and his principled stand against military interventionism abroad [2, 3]. As a powerful speaker at FreedomFest, his message continues to resonate with those dedicated to free markets, limited government, and the protection of civil liberties [1, 4].U.S. Senator Rand Paul stated, "The constitutional separation of war powers is not just some notion that belongs in our history books. It's a vital part of a democratic republic. This Congress should be ashamed of how it has allowed this unilateral march to war... Congressional leaders want to make the case to voters that they are not to be held accountable at the ballot box because they played no role in the decision to go to war. That is not statesmanship. That is shameful." [5]The EventAlso named the "World's Fair of Liberty," FreedomFest 2026 is distinguished by its broad interdisciplinary scope. The four-day event features a "Renaissance" approach to human freedom, exploring dimensions beyond politics, including philosophy, technology, health, and the arts.Key programming includes the Anthem Film Festival, an international festival showcasing narrative films and documentaries that celebrate individual dignity and the human spirit; the Global Financial Summit, a high-level investment conference featuring world-class economists and financial advisers providing strategies for prosperity; the Tradeshow for Liberty, a marketplace where leading think tanks, nonprofit organizations and grassroots initiatives convene to share research and forge strategic partnerships; the Punching Up Comedy Festival, a celebration of satire featuring comedians who use humor to tackle cultural and political topics in an uncensored environment; and the Principled Business Pitch Competition, a freedom-forward presentation of entrepreneurial startups and nonprofit innovators that embrace the notion of solving the world's problems by building something better.A Legacy of Open DebateIn an era of deep political polarization, FreedomFest remains a unique venue where the "Great Debate" serves as a living exercise in open-market competition for the soul of the future. Dr. Skousen has emphasized the conference's role as a premier intellectual crossroads for those who "pursue personal fulfillment" and "think, create, and innovate." According to NewsBlaze, Dr. Skousen has stated that the 2026 event will continue its tradition of offering an "uncensored" platform for the most vital ideas of our time.Celebrating the 250th All Week LongIn addition to the Independence Ball, FreedomFest is celebrating the 250th with special programming, including:Live reading of the Declaration of Independence by "Superman" himself – Dean CainGlenn Beck's history lessonPragerU's Freedom Truck mobile museum"Spirit of '76" musical revue with Steve Forbes as George WashingtonDebates and sessions discussing lessons from the last 250 years and how to preserve our nation's futurePlus, all that makes FreedomFest the best four days of the year – the "Tradeshow for Liberty" exhibit hall, Anthem Film Festival, signature mock trial (this year's defendant is ICE), and main stage appearances by Kennedy, Rand Paul, Rob Schneider, Patrick Byrne, Adam Carolla, Steve Forbes, Nick Shirley, Sharon Lecher, and many more.The SpeakersThe 2026 lineup includes influential figures from media, academia, and industry: Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes and FreedomFest co-ambassador; John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market; Adam Carolla, comedian, broadcaster, and host of The Adam Carolla Show; Rob Schneider, comedian, and actor; Kennedy, news commentator, and former MTV VJ; Dean Cain, actor, producer, and television presenter; Glenn Beck, media commentator, founder of TheBlaze, and co-founder of Blaze Media; Nick Shirley, independent journalist, and social media influencer; and Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU, and host of Real Talk with Marissa, among many more.Just AddedUFC Special, featuring UFC stars Renato Moicano, Don Frye and Dan Severn on the main stage, plus a VIP Meet and Greet with memorabilia, photos and autograph sessions.Also Just AddedHollywood star Kelsey GrammerLogistics and AttendanceFreedomFest 2026 will be held at Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The conference officially begins Wednesday, July 8, at noon and concludes Saturday, July 11 with a celebratory "Independence Ball." Registration options range from full conference passes to specialized "Anthem Film Lovers" and "One Day" passes.About FreedomFestFreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world's most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and prosperity.FreedomFestWebsite: www.freedomfest.com Phone: 855-850-3733Instagram: @thefreedomfestLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomfest/ Works Cited[1] "Libertarians in the Age of Trump," The New York Times, July 21, 2018.[2] "Issues," Office of U.S. Senator Rand Paul, accessed June 10, 2026.[3] "What does Rand Paul believe? Where the candidate stands on 10 issues," PBS NewsHour, April 7, 2015.[4] "Rand Paul takes his libertarian vision to the national stage," The Los Angeles Times, April 7, 2015.[5] "Rand Paul excoriates Congress for failure to pass War Powers Resolution: 'Should be ashamed,'" Colorado Politics, March 5, 2026.[6] Quote block: "Sen. Rand Paul on his confrontation of Trump and Senate GOP over Iran strikes," CBS News, March 29, 2026

Valerie Durham discusses FreedomFest

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