Suspect and Dog Sought in Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a dog taken during a robbery in Southeast.
On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a suspect approached the victim and snatched the dog’s leash from the victim at the intersection of 14th and T Streets, Southeast. The suspect then fled on foot with the dog. The victim was not injured.
“Zen” can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26068067
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