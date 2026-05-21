CA Senate OK’s McNerney’s Bill to Streamline ADUs by Accelerating Utility Hookups

The California state Senate has approved Sen. Jerry McNerney’s SB 1196, which will streamline the creation of accessory dwelling units by accelerating utility service connections.

SB 1196 would direct the California Public Utilities Commission to establish clear timelines for utility hookups for ADUs, also known as backyard cottages, and institute penalties for utilities that fail to provide timely service connections.

“California homeowners and ADU builders are increasingly frustrated by long delays – up to a year – to obtain utility service connections. The problem is, there are no clear rules for when a utility must hook up an ADU – and no consequences for delays,” said Sen. McNerney, D-Pleasanton. “SB 1196 would make sure that when a homeowner adds an ADU, they’ll be able to get it hooked up without waiting months on end.”

The Senate approved SB 1196 on a vote of 29-5. The bill now goes to the state Assembly for consideration.

For more on SB 1196, click here.

Sen. Jerry McNerney is chair of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, and his 5th Senate District includes all of San Joaquin County and Alameda County’s Tri-Valley.