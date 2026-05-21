CA Senate Approves No Robo Bosses Act of 2026 to Ensure Human Oversight of AI in the Workplace

The California state Senate has approved Sen. Jerry McNerney’s SB 947, the No Robo Bosses Act of 2026 — landmark legislation that would require human oversight of artificial intelligence systems in the workplace to prevent abuses.

SB 947 would bar California employers from relying solely on AI systems, known as automated decision-making systems (ADS), to fire or discipline workers. It would also require human oversight and independent verification when employers use ADS to assist in termination and disciplinary decisions.

In addition, SB 947 would prohibit the use of ADS systems that use personal information of workers to “predict” what they’ll do in the future.

“Employers are increasingly using AI to boost productivity and achieve cost-savings, but there are no safeguards in place to prevent harm to workers,” said Sen. McNerney, a former longtime member of Congress who co-founded and co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Caucus and authored the AI in Government Act. “The Senate has sent a clear message: The commonsense guardrails in SB 947 will ensure that California businesses do not rely entirely on robo bosses to fire or discipline workers.”

The Senate approved SB 947 on a vote of 29-9. The bill now goes to the state Assembly for consideration. SB 947 is sponsored by the California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO.

For more information on SB 947, click here.

Sen. Jerry McNerney is chair of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee and is a member of the Privacy, Digital Technologies, and Consumer Protection Committee, which has jurisdiction over AI bills. His 5th Senate District includes all of San Joaquin County and Alameda County’s Tri-Valley.