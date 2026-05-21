Amy Shira Teitel Says Viral UFO Buzz Is Recasting Decades-Old Apollo Images as New Discoveries

Amy Shira Teitel

As UFO speculation surges, space historian says many Apollo-era images now going viral have been publicly available for decades

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 15,000 Apollo-era images exist in public archives, many of which have been readily accessible online for decades. Yet, following renewed White House discussions on UFO transparency, many of those same photographs are suddenly being treated as shocking discoveries on social media. Space historian, author, and science communicator Amy Shira Teitel says the renewed fascination reveals less about hidden government secrets and more about how history is rediscovered in the internet age.

“A lot of people are treating these Apollo images like some kind of hidden revelation,” says Teitel. “But these materials have been public for more than 50 years. The mentions of 'bogeys' are in official histories from the 1970s. The 'strange lights' have been documented as debris or camera artifacts.”

As Apollo-era photographs and archival NASA imagery continue to circulate online alongside UFO speculation, Teitel says many of the images now fueling viral conversations are not new discoveries at all. Instead, they are decades-old materials being revisited without their original historical context.

“History is often being repackaged as discovery,” she explains. “That doesn’t mean curiosity is a bad thing; curiosity is important. But in this case, we should be curious about how amazing the missions were, not about whether shards of metal are actually UFOs.”

Known for making aerospace history accessible to broad audiences, Teitel says NASA’s Apollo missions were among the most extensively documented events in modern history, generating enormous public archives of photographs, footage, transcripts, and engineering materials that have long been available to researchers and the public alike.

“The Apollo era was incredibly well documented,” says Teitel. “Sometimes people encounter these materials online for the first time and understandably assume they’ve just been uncovered.”

Still, Teitel sees a positive side to the renewed interest in Apollo imagery and space history.

“If these conversations get people curious about Apollo history, NASA archives, or how space exploration actually unfolded, that’s a good thing,” she says. “Space history is fascinating enough on its own.”

Teitel recently addressed the latest UFO discussions and resurfaced Apollo materials in a video offering historical context behind many of the images now circulating online.

Watch here: Amy Shira Teitel’s video

“The Apollo program left behind one of the richest visual archives in human history,” says Teitel. “Sometimes what looks like a revelation is simply history finding a new audience.”

About Amy Shira Teitel

Amy Shira Teitel is a space historian, author, and science communicator known for making aerospace history accessible to broad audiences. She is widely recognized for her work on the Apollo program, early human spaceflight, and NASA history through books, videos, and public commentary.

To learn more, click here: https://www.amyshirateitel.com/

Amy Shira Teitel is available for interviews.

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