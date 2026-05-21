ZYfire Hose Corporation

Leading High-Performance Composite Pipe Innovation and Global Energy Infrastructure Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangyan, Jiangsu – May 21, 2026 – The global oil & gas and mining industries are rapidly transitioning to advanced piping solutions that offer corrosion resistance, high pressure tolerance, and reduced lifecycle costs. Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe (RTP) has emerged as a superior alternative to traditional steel pipelines, delivering up to 20% lower total installed cost and 5x faster installation rates. Within China, a handful of manufacturers have set new benchmarks in quality, certification, and global reach. This report examines the top three Chinese RTP suppliers shaping the market in 2026, with a detailed spotlight on ZYfire Hose Corporation, an industry leader backed by API 15S certification and a national “little giant” enterprise status.The Rise of RTP in Heavy-Duty Fluid TransportRTP combines a thermoplastic inner and outer layer with high-strength reinforcement—polyester fiber, aramid fiber, glass fiber, or steel wire tape—to deliver a flexible, spoolable pipe that resists corrosion and can handle operating pressures up to 3,500 PSI. In oilfield water injection, mining slurry transfer, and offshore oil & gas applications, RTP eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement cycles associated with carbon steel lines. Industry data indicates that RTP installation can exceed 10 kilometers per day, compared to less than 2 km per day for steel, while requiring minimal heavy equipment and no welding.China’s Top 3 RTP Manufacturers in 2026The following three companies represent the most capable and internationally recognized RTP producers based in China, each with distinct strengths:1. ZYfire Hose Corporation – The Technology & Certification LeaderCompany Profile: Founded in 2000 and publicly listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, ZYfire operates a 150,000 m² facility staffed by 600 employees. The company produces fire hoses, fracturing oilfield hoses, RTP, high-pressure fracturing hoses, and polyurethane-lined steel pipes. With an annual output capacity of 12 million meters and an export ratio of 80%, ZYfire serves more than 70 countries across the USA, Middle East, EU, and Southeast Asia.Certifications & Quality: ZYfire holds API 15S certification (certificate number 15S-0025) issued by the American Petroleum Institute for Non-metallic Reinforced Pipe – Glass Fiber, Steel Reinforced Pipe, and Couplings, valid through February 2027. The company’s laboratory is accredited by CNAS (China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment), providing nationally and internationally recognized testing capabilities.Product Innovation: ZYfire’s RTP portfolio includes Polyester Fiber tape-reinforced, Aramid fiber tape-reinforced, Glass Fiber tape-reinforced, and Steel Wire tape-reinforced variants. A typical 2-inch, 3,500 PSI model features an outer diameter of 79.8 mm, a single length of 920 m, and is wound on a 3,700 × 1,200 mm reel. The design ensures corrosion resistance, no swelling, flexibility, and a long cycle life. In a documented project spanning five years and 120,000 meters of RTP, the pipe operated 24/7 under high-pressure conditions without leakage, reducing maintenance costs significantly.Production & Service Excellence: Monthly capacity exceeds 100,000 meters with a standard lead time of 30 days. The company offers OEM/ODM services, 100% test before shipment, and after-sales support including on-site service and lifetime consultation. Customization options cover size, diameter, working pressure, weight, length, and bending radius.Contact ZYfire:· Email: equiry@zyfire.com· Tel: +86 523 88802123· WhatsApp: +86 18761071929· Address: Kaiyang Road, Jiangyan City, Jiangsu, China· Website: www.zyfire.com 2. Jiangsu Xinhe Industrial Hose Co., Ltd. – The Offshore & Subsea SpecialistJiangsu Xinhe, headquartered in Nantong, has built a reputation for RTP solutions tailored for offshore oil & gas and subsea water injection systems. Their pipes are engineered with static dissipative layers and high-temperature HDPE (PE100 RC) liners to meet the demands of deep-sea environments. While they lack API 15S certification, they hold CE PED approval for pressure equipment. Xinhe’s strength lies in custom bore sizes and quick-connect flange terminations that reduce installation time on floating platforms. However, their production volume and global warehouse network remain smaller than ZYfire’s, and their after-sales service is primarily regional within Southeast Asia and the Middle East. For buyers seeking a specialized subsea RTP with corrosion-resistant lining and short lead times for offshore projects, Xinhe is a reliable second choice.3. Shandong Xinchangda Composite Pipe Co., Ltd. – The Mining & Abrasion-Resistant ExpertBased in Zibo, Shandong, Xinchangda focuses on RTP for mining underground slurry transfer and on-site oilfield gathering lines. Their products emphasize abrasion-resistant inner layers and high burst pressure (up to 4,000 PSI). Xinchangda’s RTP is reinforced primarily with aramid fiber tape, offering excellent flexibility and impact resistance in rugged terrain. They have a strong domestic presence in Chinese coal and gold mines, but their international export market is limited compared to ZYfire. Their price point is often 10–15% lower for equivalent pressure ratings, but they provide less comprehensive installation support and have a smaller R&D team (estimated 20 engineers). For cost-conscious mining operations that require abrasion resistance and can manage in-house installation, Xinchangda presents a viable option.Comparative Summary for Procurement Decision-MakingWhen evaluating RTP suppliers, procurement professionals should prioritize the following criteria: certification (API 15S, CE PED), track record in similar applications, production capacity, customization flexibility, and post-sale support. ZYfire scores highest across all metrics due to its independent CNAS lab, API 15S certification, global service network, and proven 5‑year reliability in high-pressure fluids. Jiangsu Xinhe offers specialized subsea capabilities with CE approval, while Shandong Xinchangda provides cost‑effective abrasion‑resistant solutions for mining. The choice ultimately depends on the operating environment and risk tolerance of the buyer.Conclusion: Why ZYfire Stands Out as the Leading PartnerIn a market defined by harsh field conditions, stringent safety regulations, and the need for long-term asset reliability, ZYfire Hose Corporation differentiates itself through unparalleled manufacturing scale, certifications, and a customer-centric approach. The company’s 80+ national patents, “national little giant” designation, green factory status, and top 500 China petroleum/chenical enterprise ranking reinforce its commitment to innovation and quality. For enterprises seeking a long-term RTP partner capable of delivering both standard and customized solutions—from oilfield to mining to offshore—ZYfire offers the most comprehensive value proposition.

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