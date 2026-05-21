The Open Door Network Receives Senate District 16 Nonprofit of the Year Recognition

Sacramento, Calif. (May 20, 2026)—Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) today recognized The Open Door Network as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for Senate District 16, honoring the organization’s longstanding commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and families across the Central Valley through housing assistance, support services, and community-based care.

For years, The Open Door Network has worked to provide stability and opportunity for individuals experiencing homelessness, poverty, and crisis situations by offering transitional housing, family support services, and pathways toward self-sufficiency.

“The Open Door Network has earned the trust of our community through compassion, consistency, and a commitment to helping families when they need it most,” Senator Hurtado said. “Their work reminds us that real change happens when communities come together and resources are used to directly serve people, strengthen families, and restore hope.”

The California Nonprofit of the Year initiative honors organizations from across the state for their exceptional contributions to their communities. Each year, state legislators select one nonprofit from their district to recognize for their contributions and service to others..

“Every day, The Open Door Network helps individuals find stability, dignity, and opportunity during some of life’s most difficult moments, and their work has never been more important.” Senator Hurtado added.

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of Senate Budget Subcommittee #4 on State Administration and General Government and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.

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