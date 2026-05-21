Senator Bob Archuleta Honors Heart of Compassion Distribution as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for…

SACRAMENTO, CA – Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) proudly recognized Heart of Compassion Distribution as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for California’s 30th Senate District during the annual California Nonprofits Day celebration at the State Capitol.

Hosted by CalNonprofits, the leading policy voice for California’s nonprofit sector, the annual event recognizes outstanding nonprofit organizations from each legislative district throughout the state for their service and impact in local communities. The celebration is held in partnership with the Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector, co-chaired by Senator Jerry McNerney and Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

Founded in 1993 by Pastor Eric Tietze in the City of Pico Rivera, Heart of Compassion began with a simple mission: serving free breakfasts to local families while sharing faith and hope through what Pastor Eric called a “labor of love.” What started as a small church parking lot gathering quickly grew into a life-changing ministry serving communities across Southern California.

Today, Heart of Compassion has become one of the region’s leading food banks and distribution centers, providing more than 19 million pounds of food and essential goods annually, including clothing, furniture, hygiene products, toys, and household necessities to families in need.

“Heart of Compassion embodies the very best of community service and human kindness, and I am honored to recognize them and its outstanding leadership team as the 30th Senate District’s 2026 Nonprofit of the Year,” Senator Archuleta said. “For more than three decades, this remarkable organization has transformed lives by feeding families, supporting individuals facing hardship, and creating pathways toward stability and self-sufficiency.”

The organization operates with an almost entirely volunteer-based workforce. In 2024 alone, volunteers contributed more than 30,000 service hours, helping distribute approximately $38 million worth of food and goods throughout the region. Heart of Compassion also partners with more than 150 nonprofit organizations, ensuring vital resources reach vulnerable populations.

Senator Archuleta also recognized the leadership and dedication of honorees Pastor Eric Tietze, George Esparza, and Christina Sandoval for their unwavering commitment to serving families throughout Southern California and helping Heart of Compassion grow into a lifeline for thousands of individuals in need beyond food distribution.

“Organizations like Heart of Compassion remind us that service is about more than meeting immediate needs, he said. It is about restoring dignity, building hope, and empowering people to create a better future,” Senator Archuleta said.

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Senator Bob Archuleta currently represents the 30th Senate District, which includes portions of Los Angeles County and Orange County. He is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, and a member of the following Standing Senate Committees: Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee, Government Organization Committee, Transportation Committee, as well as the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management. Senator Archuleta also sits on the Senate Special Committee on International Sporting Events: Olympics and World Cup Soccer. Website of Senator Bob Archuleta: https://sd30.senate.ca.gov/