Sanctuary Bail Bonds Announces Acquisition of Affordable Bail Bonds, Expanding Trusted Bail Services Across Arizona

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Every client is treated with dignity, confidentiality is maintained, and we guide people through challenging situations with honesty, professionalism, and care.” — Randy Feldman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanctuary Bail Bonds is proud to announce the acquisition of Affordable Bail Bonds, bringing together two of Arizona’s most trusted bail bond companies under one mission: providing respectful, professional, and compassionate service to families throughout the state.This strategic acquisition combines Sanctuary Bail Bonds’ modern, hospitality-driven approach with Affordable Bail Bonds’ decades-long reputation for excellence. Clients can now expect expanded statewide coverage, faster response times, and continued access to 24/7 live-agent support, ensuring reliable assistance whenever it is needed most.“While the companies are joining forces, our core values remain unchanged,” said Randy Feldman, owner of Sanctuary Bail Bonds. “Every client is treated with dignity, confidentiality is maintained, and we guide people through challenging situations with honesty, professionalism, and care. Together, we’re building one of Arizona’s strongest and most experienced bail bond teams.”Sanctuary Bail Bonds and Affordable Bail Bonds differentiate themselves through a client-first approach, emphasizing empathy, clear communication, and individualized attention. Drawing from a hospitality background, the team prioritizes respectful interactions, ensuring families feel supported and informed during stressful moments.Beyond their commitment to clients, both companies actively support local communities. Over the years, they have contributed to organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and various youth and community programs across Arizona.“The bail bond industry is often misunderstood,” Feldman added. “Our mission is to provide an experience that helps families maintain stability, navigate the legal process, and feel supported during difficult times. Transparency, integrity, and compassion are at the heart of everything we do.”For more information about Sanctuary Bail Bonds or to contact their team, visit www.SanctuaryBailBond.com or call 602-224-5247.

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