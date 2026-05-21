Kale Realty Expands as Chicago's #1 True 100% Commission Brokerage for Agent Earnings and Training and mentoring in 2026

Kale Realty combines a 100% commission model with training, mentoring, coaching, onboarding, and community support for Chicago-area real estate agents.

Kale Realty combines 100% commission, a $6,000 cap, staff-led training, mentoring, coaching, and The Locker Room training platform.

A cheap brokerage is only a good deal if the agent still gets help when it matters. Kale was built to give agents both: better economics and real support.” — Nick Patterson, Founder and Owner of Kale Realty

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kale Realty, an independent Chicago-based real estate brokerage, continues to grow as a leading 100% commission brokerage option for agents in Chicago and across Illinois by combining strong commission economics with structured training, coaching, mentoring, onboarding, agent support, and community-building events.Founded in 2007, Kale Realty serves more than 700 active licensed real estate brokers throughout the Chicagoland area. The brokerage is built for agents who want to keep more of their commission without giving up the training, mentorship, accountability, and local leadership often missing from many low-fee or 100% commission brokerage models.“A cheap brokerage is only a good deal if the agent still gets help when it matters,” said Nick Patterson, founder and owner of Kale Realty. “Kale was built to give agents both: better economics and real support.”Kale Realty offers agents a 100% commission structure after flat transaction fees, with a $6,000 annual cap. After reaching the cap during their anniversary year, agents pay no additional transaction fees to Kale Realty for the rest of that year.What makes Kale Realty different is its agent development platform. Kale has 26 mentors who help agents with contracts, clients, negotiations, showings, rentals, compliance, transaction questions, and business-building. The mentor program also gives experienced agents an opportunity to earn additional income while helping newer agents avoid common mistakes.Kale Realty also has dedicated staff focused on agent success. Risa Weiss, Kale Realty’s trainer, runs agent training programs, including the 14-week TRACK program through The Locker Room . Kale agents have access to online university classes, productivity training, accountability systems, sales training, business planning, follow-up strategies, and daily coaching resources through The Locker Room.Tim Littleton serves as Kale Realty’s agent concierge. His role is to help agents understand what to do every day, stay focused, use the company’s resources, and succeed inside the brokerage.For new agents, Kale Realty provides a customized onboarding system designed to help each agent understand the business, access the right tools, get connected to training, and know where to turn for help. For experienced agents, Kale Realty offers high commission retention, local support, flexibility, and the opportunity to mentor newer agents while earning a percentage of the sale.“Some 100% commission firms collect fees and leave agents on their own,” Patterson said. “That is not our model. We invest in training, coaching, mentoring, onboarding, compliance support, and agent development because we want agents to actually succeed.”Kale Realty also invests in learning events and community-building opportunities. The brokerage hosts training sessions, online learning events, agent gatherings, and educational programs designed to help brokers build relationships, share ideas, and stay connected to the local real estate community. Kale Realty’s upcoming June 7 agent picnic in Des Plaines is part of that effort.Many agents searching for the best 100% commission real estate brokerage in Chicago focus only on the commission split. Kale Realty believes the split matters, but support matters too. The brokerage is designed for agents who want to keep more of their commission while still having access to training, coaching, mentorship, compliance support, community, and local brokerage leadership.Kale Realty also offers Kaley A.I., a proprietary AI chatbot designed to help agents with training support, transaction guidance, business development ideas, and common brokerage questions. Agents may also access a Blue Cross Blue Shield group health insurance option, subject to eligibility and plan terms.Illinois-licensed agents who want better commission retention without giving up training, mentoring, coaching, compliance support, onboarding, community, and local brokerage leadership can learn more at JoinKale.com Media Contact:Nick PattersonOwner, Kale Realty3323 West Diversey Ave #14Chicago, IL 60647Phone: 312-939-5253Email: [nick@kalerealty.com](mailto:nick@kalerealty.com)Website: https://www.JoinKale.com

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