Lunar Helium-3 Mining Announces Series A Financing to Build the Infrastructure for the Helium-3 Economy

An AI-generated visualization of the official launch event for LH3M's Series A fundraising, a pivotal step in pioneering lunar Helium-3 mining.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M), a pioneering aerospace company focused on extracting helium-3 from the Moon, today announced the launch of its Series A funding round to accelerate the commercialization of lunar helium-3—the only resource on the Moon with a viable return on investment for Earth-based applications.LH3M is targeting up to $20 million in Series A financing and is currently engaging with strategic and institutional partners to identify a lead investor to anchor the round.As global demand intensifies for global demand for scalable clean energy, LH3M is positioning itself at the forefront of a transformative opportunity: enabling helium-3–based fusion, widely regarded as a promising pathway to clean, high-density energy with minimal radioactive waste.Helium-3 is rapidly depleting on Earth and cannot be produced at scale. At the same time, it is critical not only for fusion energy but also for cooling quantum systems and enabling next-generation technologies. LH3M’s mission is to establish the infrastructure required to extract, process, and return helium-3 from the lunar surface—opening access to a market opportunity projected to exceed $17 trillion.The Series A funding will support:• Advancement of LH3M’s proprietary helium-3 detection and extraction technologies• Expansion of its growing intellectual property portfolio, now reaching a milestone of 10 issued U.S. patents• Development of mission architecture for lunar deployment and resource validation• Strategic partnerships across aerospace, energy, and quantum sectorsLH3M has demonstrated strong early traction through its expanding intellectual property portfolio, global speaking engagements, and collaborations with industry leaders. The company continues to gain visibility as an early leader in the commercialization of lunar helium-3.With Series A, LH3M is seeking aligned investors who recognize the long-term strategic value of securing helium-3 supply and enabling the next era of energy and computing. Early discussions with potential partners are already underway, and LH3M is prioritizing investors who align with its long-term vision of building the infrastructure for the helium-3 economy.Interested investors and strategic partners are invited to connect with LH3M to explore participation in the Series A round.For further information, visit: https://lh3m.com/investors/ About Lunar Helium-3 MiningLunar Helium-3 Mining, LLC is an aerospace company dedicated to the commercialization of helium-3 extracted from the Moon. Through a portfolio of patented technologies and mission-driven engineering, LH3M is developing the infrastructure required to deliver helium-3 to Earth—powering the future of fusion energy and quantum innovation.

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