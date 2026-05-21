Jack’s Place Celebrates 60 Years of Heritage with 'Classic Favourites' and 'Memorabilia Night'

SINGAPORE, SIN, SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Jack’s Place enters the next phase of its 60th anniversary, the home-grown steakhouse is shifting its focus toward celebrating heritage and showcasing classic flavours throughout May and June 2026. Following the success of the March-April "Surf & Turf Classics" promotion menu, the restaurant is set to celebrate its “Classic Favourites” in the May-June promotion menu, alongside a community-driven "Memorabilia Night" taking place on Tuesday nights at selected outlets.

Commemorating Six Decades: Memorabilia Night

To further honour its legacy, Jack’s Place is launching Memorabilia Night, an initiative that invites the public to be part of the brand’s living history. Guests who bring in Jack’s Place memorabilia from years past—such as vintage menu brochures, mugs, or commemorative items—can unlock special anniversary savings.

The promotion offers a tiered discount of up to 60% OFF, designed to correspond with the brand's 60-year milestone. This campaign serves as a gesture of gratitude to the multi-generational community that has supported the steakhouse since its humble beginnings on Killiney Road.

Jack’s Place Memorabilia Night

As Jack’s Place marks its 60th-anniversary milestone, the home-grown steakhouse is inviting fans to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Throughout May and June 2026, the restaurant brand will host Memorabilia Night every Tuesday from 5 PM to closing at selected outlets. This unique celebration rewards the community by turning cherished Jack’s Place keepsakes into exclusive dining rewards.

The Memorabilia Reward

The promotion features a tiered system where the vintage of your keepsake determines your savings. Guests can enjoy up to 60% OFF the May/June Promotion Menu, with the greatest discount given to the oldest items brought in.

How It Works:

• Bring: Any Jack’s Place memorabilia

• Show: Present the item to the Jack’s Place staff during the visit.

• Enjoy: Receive a tiered discount on the May/June Promotion Menu based on the year of the memorabilia (excluding promotional wine).

Launch Details & Locations:

The event series started on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, at these three initial locations:

• Anchorpoint, City Square Mall, Bras Basah Complex

Jack’s Place Memorabilia Night is held at the following outlets on Tuesdays from 5pm till closing:

• 19 May - NEX, JEM & Parkway Parade

• 26 May - SAFRA Punggol, SAFRA Jurong & Eatzi Gourmet SAFRA Yishun

• 2 June - Ang Mo Kio, Compass One, Jewel Changi Airport & Toa Payoh (Orangetee)

Note: The promotion will rotate to different selected outlets each week. Diners are encouraged to follow Jack’s Place Social Media for the latest location updates. The memorabilia discount is valid exclusively for the May/June Promotion Menu (excluding promotional wine).

Refining the Experience: May/June Classic Favourites Promotion Menu

Diners can also revisit the Jack’s Special Steak ($34), a house tenderloin classic since 1966, the Tender eye fillet is topped with white asparagus & black mushroom sauce, to Jack’s Seafood Marinara (Spaghetti with tiger prawn, squid and fish tossed in rich homemade tomato sauce), tender Oven Baked Salmon (served with citrus thyme sauce) or try out the N.Z Flank Steak. Be sure to order the succulent oven-roasted Jack’s Spring Chicken served with signature sambal sauce. Indulge in classic appetisers such as the Prawn and Mango Delight and Escargots In Shell with Garlic Butter, with the Dessert of the Month being the Homemade Bread Pudding.

There’s a special Make it your Own! Section, where diners can get to choose any of the delicious sides and sauces to create the perfect match for their main courses. Mix, match and enjoy just the way they like, because great taste is all about choice. Sides option includes the Signature Baked Potato, BBQ Corn on cob, Mashed potato, French Fries, Mesclun salad etc while the Sauces option includes the Signature Brown Sauce, Sambal Sauce and Black Pepper Sauce.

Enjoy seasonal refreshments like the Red Apple Cooler with kanten pearls (plant-based jelly pearls) to the Wine of the Month, selected Zonin Italy wines.

Featured guest Yunita, Mrs Singapore International 2025, notes that the brand's enduring appeal lies in its consistent flavors and the sense of nostalgia it provides to returning guests.

For more information on the Diamond Jubilee celebrations or to make a reservation, please visit www.jacksplace.com.sg.

Join the Celebration.

#JP60 #JacksPlaceSG #JPPepperdine

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