Alan-1 Named 2026 Utah Best of State Winner in Three Categories

Alan-1’s three 2026 Utah Best of State awards recognize excellence in innovation, manufacturing, and creative development.

Arcade manufacturer recognized for innovation, manufacturing, and creative development as it continues building trust with operators and distributors.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Best of State awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations in Utah that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and meaningful contributions to their industries and communities. Alan-1 received 2026 Best of State honors in the following categories:1. Consumer Electronics2. Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries3. Studios & Creative SpacesFor Alan-1, the recognition reflects more than creative achievement. It highlights the company’s commitment to building high-quality arcade equipment for family entertainment centers, arcades, route operators, bar arcades, and other location-based entertainment venues.“We are honored to be recognized by Best of State in three different categories,” said James Anderson, CEO of Alan-1. “Our mission is to help bring competitive, social arcade gaming back to the center of location-based entertainment. FEC operators need games they can trust, distributors need products they can confidently support, and players need experiences that make them want to play again. That is what we are working to build every day.”Alan-1 designs and manufactures modern arcade systems while developing competitive gaming experiences through its Major League eSports, or MLES, platform. The company combines original and licensed game titles, connected competition, high-quality cabinet design, and location-based tournament features to create arcade experiences built for both player engagement and operator performance.The 2026 Best of State recognition follows another important national honor for Alan-1. In 2025, Alan-1 was recognized by Fast Company as a Brands That Matter award winner, further validating the company’s growing role in bringing meaningful innovation, creativity, and community-building back to the arcade industry.The recognition also strengthens Alan-1’s position with the arcade equipment distribution network. In North America, Alan-1 games are sold through respected industry distributors including Betson, AVS Companies, Shaffer Distributing, Player One Amusement Group, Moss Distributing, and other distribution partners. Internationally, Alan-1 is working with Namco as a distributor for the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East. These relationships give operators trusted channels for purchasing, support, and long-term service.“Distributors are a critical part of the arcade industry,” Anderson said. “We are grateful for the partners who believe in what Alan-1 is building and who help bring our games to operators across the country and around the world. Their trust matters to us, and this recognition is another step in showing the industry that Alan-1 is serious about building great products, supporting our partners, and helping operators succeed.”This year’s recognition also builds on Alan-1’s previous Utah Best of State honor in 2024 for Studios & Creative Spaces in Visual Arts. Winning across multiple categories in 2026 reflects the company’s expansion from creative game development into full arcade system design, manufacturing, and commercial deployment.Based in Tooele, Utah, Alan-1 continues to grow its arcade portfolio with a focus on competitive fun, modernized classic gameplay, and equipment designed for the realities of today’s FEC and arcade market.About Alan-1Founded in 2017 and based in Tooele, Utah, Alan-1, Inc. creates modern arcade games and connected competitive gaming experiences. The company operates across game development and publishing, coin-op arcade manufacturing, and Major League eSports. Alan-1 is committed to building innovative, wholesome, and competitive arcade experiences that bring families, friends, and communities together through play.

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