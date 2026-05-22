Giulia Deamina's Fashion Revolution Vol. 2 Now Available, Exploring Dopamine Dressing for Kids

Cover of Fashion Revolution Vol. 2 International fashion editor and entrepreneur Giulia Deamina.

New release gives children ages 6 to 12 a creative toolkit for building confidence and personal style.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International fashion editor Giulia Deamina's Fashion Revolution Vol. 2: The Neuroscience of Fashion is now available, expanding the project into older childhood with a focus on confidence, creativity, and self-expression.The second volume moves well beyond the play-based approach of the first. Written for ages 6 to 12, it gives children a working toolkit: the 3-3-3 wardrobe rule, the 60/30/10 color code, guidance on sustainable style, and a tour through fashion history and the major fashion weeks of Paris, Milan, and New York. "The second edition welcomes rules as a new tool in the kids' creativity toolbox, allowing them to create, ponder, and learn how to build their own wardrobe," says Deamina.At the center of the book is the A-to-Z Fashion Alphabet, pairing terms such as Korean Fashion, quilting, and the Y-line silhouette with original illustrations and coloring pages. The section introduces young readers to the vocabulary of contemporary Gen Z fashion through hands-on learning. The book closes with chromotherapy, exploring how color choices can support a child's focus and confidence. Deamina says, "In the overstimulated world we live in, fashion literacy can instill confidence and independence in kids through dopamine dressing, a positive way to channel focus and creativity."Vol. 2 also brings sustainability into the project, encouraging young readers to value quality over quantity and to recognize the environmental cost of clothing production. A portion of proceeds supports the House of VUU Foundation, founded by Hollywood couture designer Nancy Vuu, whose red-carpet work and philanthropy benefit children and families in need. Deamina is developing Fashion Revolution into a full educational initiative, a project she is building for the future in collaboration with the House of VUU Foundation, with plans spanning the United States and Canada.Fashion Revolution Vol. 2 is now available on Amazon Walmart and other major retailers.About the AuthorGiulia Deamina is an international fashion editor and entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience across the global fashion industry, including work on the runways of Milan, Paris, London, and New York.

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