Kuvings Launches Official Online Shop in the Philippines, Introducing Special Launch Promotion

Kuvings Philippines, 25% OFF Launch Promotion Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S, Image by @veganwings_

PHILIPPINES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings , a global leader in premium kitchen appliances, has announced the grand opening of its official online shop in the Philippines, marked by an exclusive launch promotion from May 22nd to May 31st.The launch of the new e-commerce platform is expected to significantly strengthen Kuvings' digital footprint and better serve the growing online demand across the region.The Philippine market has seen a steady rise in health and wellness trends, with a surging consumer focus on boosting immunity and detoxification. According to recent market data, the fruit juice sector in the Philippines has expanded year-over-year. This trend has catalyzed a shift from pre-packaged, store-bought juices to a vibrant "home juicing" culture, where consumers prefer making fresh, nutrient-dense beverages at home.Stealing the spotlight for the Philippine launch is the Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S . Designed to simplify the juicing process, it features an industry-leading 3,000ml mega-hopper that allows users to load whole fruits and vegetables all at once without pre-cutting. This model is perfect for busy individuals and families who want to prepare large batches of fresh juice daily with minimal effort.In addition to the flagship consumer models, Kuvings is introducing a versatile lineup tailored to diverse consumer preferences and budgets. The collection includes commercial slow juicers for businesses, advanced vacuum blenders, and an Affordable Juicer range that brings premium cold-press technology to a wider audience. Recognizing that hassle-free maintenance is a top priority for Filipino households, Kuvings also highlights its Easy Clean Juicer designs, featuring streamlined components and specialized cleaning tools that reduce wash time to just a few minutes.To enhance the customer experience, visitors who subscribe to the newsletter on the official online shop will gain exclusive access to a wealth of resources, including healthy juicing recipes, expert tips, and comprehensive product guides.For more information and to explore the opening promotions, please visit the official Kuvings Philippines online shop ✨About KuvingsKuvings is a leading international brand of premium kitchen appliances, trusted by health-conscious consumers in over 90 countries. Renowned for its innovative Cold-Press Slow Juicer technology, Kuvings is dedicated to improving quality of life through functional, award-winning designs that make healthy living convenient and enjoyable.👉Kuvings Philippines+63 43 756 1716info@kuvings.ph

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