City of Boston, Dana-Farber Announce Funding For Cancer Screenings For Firefighters

Mayor Michelle Wu and Dana-Farber Center Institute announced new funding to help preserve access to comprehensive early cancer detection services for Boston firefighters. Through a $150,000 contribution, Dana-Farber will support specialized screening protocols designed to identify cancer earlier for 500 firefighters across the city.

This is part of the City’s efforts to advance health and wellness initiatives for firefighters that have been impacted by the loss of federal grant support for cancer health screenings.

“Our firefighters show up every day for our community and are constantly training to use the most innovative technology and tools to save lives” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re using that same determination to find every new innovation and opportunity to save our firefighters’ lives by tackling occupational cancer, and we’re thrilled to partner with the nation’s leading specialists and researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, IAFF, Local 718, and the Boston Fire Cancer Foundation. These screenings will save lives through early detection and help care for those who take care of our city.”

“Personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus provide critical protection, but don’t eliminate all exposure to harmful substances, especially as modern fires burn hotter and produce more toxic fumes,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall. “Regular screening is necessary to reduce long-term health risks and improve survival outcomes.”

The funds will expand ongoing City efforts to address occupational health risks for firefighters, who are often exposed to carcinogens and toxic smoke in the line of duty, increasing significantly the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory illness.

“Cancer has a profound impact on firefighters, who face higher risks simply because of the sacrifices they make to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Benjamin L. Ebert, president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Dana-Farber’s mission is to ensure that every cancer patient—regardless of zip code, background, or occupation—has access to high-quality, evidence-based cancer prevention and care. We are pleased to support Mayor Wu’s firefighter cancer screening program, allowing us to bring vital screening resources directly to Boston’s firehouses, and to connect firefighters with the educational resources, care navigation, and oncology expertise available through Dana-Farber.”

“Thank you to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for your investment to provide essential cancer screenings to our city’s firefighters, who face unique occupational risks that make them particularly vulnerable to certain cancers,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Early detection saves lives and Dana-Farber has long been an exceptional partner in keeping our workforce healthy, in keeping Boston healthy, and in advancing our Live Long and Well health equity agenda.”

United Diagnostic Services, which specializes in early cancer detection, will lead the screening process and expand cancer screenings across all Boston Fire Department locations. Screenings will include blood and urine testing, as well as low-dose CT scans.

“Every day, our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect us, and I take our responsibility to protect them personally. When the federal grant funding ended, we could not afford to wait around for a solution,” said Sharon Durkan, City Councilor, District 8. “Through my close work with the team at Dana-Farber, I know firsthand their deep commitment to taking care of Bostonians. I am proud of our work alongside them to ensure that our firefighters continue to receive the care they deserve and deeply grateful for Dana-Farber’s visionary leadership in helping us step up and meet this moment together.”

“Occupational cancer continues to be one of the greatest threats to the lives of Boston Firefighters,” said Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighters IAFF Local 718. Early detection and immediate treatment are essential in our fight against cancer in the fire service. As President of Local 718, I thank those who recognize the severity and importance of this issue and are willing to work with us in our mission to protect those who risk their lives to protect others.”