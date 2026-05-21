MyPhillyLawyer in Philadelphia Earns Second Straight Gold in Personal Injury in 2026 Philly Favorites

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – MyPhillyLawyer has been named the 2026 Gold winner for Best Personal Injury Law in the Philly Favorites awards, marking the second consecutive year the Philadelphia firm has received the program’s top recognition in that category. The firm also earned Bronze honors for Best Law Firm and Best Estate Law in this year’s rankings.

The annual Philly Favorites program, produced in association with The Philadelphia Inquirer, highlights businesses and service providers across the region, from restaurants and retailers to medical practices and professional services. The law categories feature firms in practice areas that mirror how residents typically seek legal help, from family disputes and criminal defense to tax and injury matters.

MyPhillyLawyer first secured the Gold award in personal injury law in 2025 and has appeared in multiple law categories since 2024, including prior recognition in estate and workers’ compensation law. This year’s results place the firm among a relatively small number of practices honored across several legal disciplines.

“In a city with as many capable attorneys as Philadelphia, to be selected for a second year in a row in personal injury law is meaningful,” said Dean Weitzman, managing partner at MyPhillyLawyer. “People usually find us after something sudden and life-changing has happened. These awards suggest that, at those moments, the community continues to view our firm as a place they can turn.”

Personal injury work often intersects with other legal needs, particularly questions about long-term care, financial security and family planning. The Bronze award for Best Estate Law reflects that overlap, as clients who suffer serious injuries may need to reevaluate how their assets and responsibilities will be handled over time.

“When someone is injured, the concerns rarely end with a single case file,” Weitzman said. “They worry about medical bills, wages, the mortgage and what happens if they are unable to return to the life they had. Our work in estate matters grows out of those realities, and this recognition indicates that approach resonates with the people we serve.”

The additional Bronze award for Best Law Firm places MyPhillyLawyer in a broader category with firms that handle a range of civil matters. While the practice has a prominent profile in personal injury and related fields, its presence in the general law firm rankings underscores how residents perceive its role in the city’s legal landscape.

For MyPhillyLawyer, the 2026 awards—Gold in personal injury law for the second straight year, along with Bronze in Best Law Firm and Best Estate Law—add to a three-year run of recognition in the Philly Favorites program and signal a stable place in the city’s evolving legal community.

For more information on the myriad of legal services offered, visit MyPhillyLawyer.com.

MyPhillyLawyer is a well-established personal injury law firm serving Greater Philadelphia and the surrounding area. With years of experience and many successful settlements and jury verdicts, our personal injury attorneys are well known and respected and have recovered over half a billion dollars for our clients.

MyPhillyLawyer

1500 John F Kennedy Blvd #1410 Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 227-2727

https://www.myphillylawyer.com/

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