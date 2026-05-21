Nulogy Launches Nulogy Intelligence, Bringing AI to the Plant Floor
Plant teams shouldn't have to be data analysts to do their jobs well”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nulogy, a leading provider of manufacturing operations software, today has launched Nulogy Intelligence, the AI and analytics layer of the Nulogy Manufacturing Operating System (MOS). The first capability available inside Nulogy Intelligence is Nora, a manufacturing AI assistant embedded in Nulogy’s Smart Factory and Maintenance solutions. Nora gives plant floor teams instant answers on production performance, downtime, and maintenance, without leaving their workflow.
— Bryan Sapot, Executive Vice President at Nulogy
Manufacturing teams spend hours each week hunting for answers. Dashboards, spreadsheets, and reports rarely line up. Nora changes that. Plant operators, shift supervisors, maintenance leads, and plant managers can ask Nora questions in plain English and use the solution to automate tasks, such as creating maintenance orders. "What was OEE on Line 3 yesterday?" or "Show me overdue maintenance orders" return clear answers from live production data in seconds. Nora is also available inside Nulogy's new user-to-user chat experience, putting answers in the same workflow teams use to communicate.
Nora connects production performance, downtime events, maintenance orders, and CMMS schedules. Users can ask Nora to visually display data in charts and graphs, making it even easier for teams to interpret information and act quickly. When a supervisor asks why a line keeps going down, Nora pulls the downtime data, and checks for open maintenance orders on the same assets. The solution flags whether the issue is being addressed. A 45-minute investigation becomes a 90-second conversation.
"Plant teams shouldn't have to be data analysts to do their jobs well," said Bryan Sapot, Executive Vice President at Nulogy. "Nora gives them a direct line to the answers they need, in the language they already use. The goal isn't to replace expertise on the plant floor. It's to make that expertise faster and easier to apply."
Nora is built for the realities of manufacturing operations. The solution never fabricates data, adapts to customer-specific terminology like line names and part numbers, and is scoped to read production data and create or update tasks and maintenance orders.
"Nulogy Intelligence is one of several ways we're bringing AI to manufacturing in a way that's practical, trustworthy, and built for the people behind every product," said Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy. "Our customers can expect Nulogy Intelligence to continue expanding as we find new ways to help manufacturers improve operational performance and win more business."
Visit Nulogy.com to learn more about Nulogy Intelligence and Nora.
About Nulogy
Nulogy is for the people behind every product. We are a provider of connected manufacturing solutions that help manufacturers, packagers, 3PLs, and brands work smarter and better together. Nulogy’s purpose-built Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) underpins how these solutions work together to deliver proven results, including reduced waste, improved efficiency, and more resilient operations.
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