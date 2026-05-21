ASBN Applauds Alaska Legislature's Bipartisan Passage of Polystyrene Bill HB 25, Calls on Governor to Sign into Law

ASBN Applauds Alaska Legislature's Bipartisan Passage of HB 25, Calls on Governor to Sign Polystyrene Packaging Restrictions into Law

American Sustainable Business Network submitted testimony in support of legislation to protect Alaska's health, waterways, and business community

Polystyrene packaging breaks down into microplastics that enter Alaska's marine ecosystems and food chain... Passing this legislation... is a clear win for businesses and the public.” — Martin Wolf, Senior Advisor on Safer Chemicals, ASBN

JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alaska Legislature has passed HB 25 with bipartisan support, legislation that would phase out polystyrene food service ware and containers in the state, and the bill now heads to Governor Mike Dunleavy's desk. On May 10, 2026, American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) submitted written testimony to the Alaska Senate Labor and Commerce Committee in support of HB 25, legislation that would restrict the use of polystyrene food service ware and containers in the state, at the invitation of Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT), reflecting the growing coalition of residents and local organizations and businesses calling on the legislature to act. ASBN applauds the Legislature's passage of this bill and urges the Governor to sign it.The testimony was presented by Martin Wolf, ASBN's Senior Advisor on Safer Chemicals – a chemist who has studied and practiced the science for decades."The science is unambiguous," said Wolf. "Styrene, the chemical building block of polystyrene, is classified as a human carcinogen. It leaches into our food from polystyrene packaging. In addition, polystyrene packaging breaks down into microplastics that enter Alaska's marine ecosystems and food chain. It doesn't degrade for hundreds of years. Passing this legislation with a phased-in approach is a clear win for businesses and the public."Safer alternatives to polystyrene food packaging are widely available and cost-neutral or even cost-positive for food establishments. Businesses in Alaska are already making the transition and reporting up to a 15% increase in repeat customers as a result, according to Green Alaska Solutions, an Alaska business supplying alternative food packaging materials, in a letter submitted to legislators.Over a dozen states — including California, Oregon, New York, and Colorado — have enacted similar restrictions without burdening restaurants or increasing food costs. The legislation includes reasonable exemptions, including for food prepared outside the state and in areas affected by disaster emergencies, providing a workable framework for Alaska's diverse business community. Even McDonald's listened to its customers and environmental scientists and made the switch in 1990.The question of whether alternatives exist has long been settled, and Alaska's land, waterways, and the people and businesses who depend on them have earned a higher standard.Responsible businesses across the country have already excluded polystyrene from their packaging. HB 25 would bring Alaska into alignment with that standard, protecting public health and the state's extraordinary natural environment while supporting a business community that increasingly sees values-based choices that protect their communities and pristine wilderness not as a constraint, but as a competitive advantage. The bill is set to take effect in January 2027, giving businesses a reasonable transition window to run down existing inventory and make the switch."Alaska's legislature got this right," said David Levine, ASBN Co-founder and President. "Cost-effective alternatives are widely available. Over a dozen states have enacted similar restrictions without burdening restaurants or raising food costs. Responsible businesses across the country have already made the switch – not because they were forced to, but because their customers expect it and the economics support it. We urge Governor Dunleavy to sign HB 25 into law."Alaska businesses that want to add their voice to this effort – and help build a stronger, more unified business community advocating for policies that are good for both commerce and their communities – are invited to join ASBN. Learn more at asbnetwork.org/member-benefits.###About American Sustainable Business NetworkAmerican Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) amplifies the collective voice of sustainable business to lead the way to a regenerative economy that is stakeholder-driven, just, and prosperous. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN works to advance its mission to inform, connect, and mobilize sustainable business leaders, transforming the public and private sectors toward a just and regenerative economy.

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