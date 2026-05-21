AltaClaro Expands DepoSim, its AI-powered Deposition Simulation Platform, to Include Employment Law

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, helped shape the new offering and is rolling it out firmwide

DepoSim equips attorneys to build and refine practical skills and apply those skills strategically for depositions.” — Michelle Gomez, Littler Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltaClaro , the global leader in simulation-based training for legal professionals, today announced the expansion of DepoSim , its AI-powered deposition simulation platform, to include employment law simulation opportunities.This new offering was designed in partnership with Littler , the world's largest employment and labor law practice representing management, which is rolling out DepoSim firmwide to enhance litigation readiness and deposition preparation across its global practice.DepoSim provides attorneys with live, hands-on opportunities to practice conducting oral depositions in realistic, simulated litigation scenarios. By combining artificial intelligence with scenario-based learning, the platform delivers immediate, actionable feedback designed to help litigators refine questioning strategies, improve witness control and strengthen overall deposition performance.The new employment law simulation was developed by AltaClaro in close collaboration with Littler and the employment practice groups of other top firms in DepoSim’s early adopter program, with the attorneys providing direct input to ensure the case files and scenarios reflect the realities of employment litigation practice. The result is a purpose-built employment offering shaped by the insights of the world's leading employment defense firm.“This innovative, scalable platform is designed to further strengthen attorney development through practical training using realistic AI-powered simulations,” said Michelle Gomez, Littler’s Executive Director of Wellness, Engagement & Development. “DepoSim equips attorneys to build and refine practical skills and apply those skills strategically for depositions.”AltaClaro developed DepoSim in partnership with Verbit, a leader in verbal intelligence solutions, to closely mirror real-world deposition dynamics. The platform underwent a thorough review process to ensure alignment with the highest standards of professional training.“Littler’s adoption of DepoSim underscores its leadership in thoughtfully integrating AI into the practice of law,” said Abdi Shayesteh, founder and CEO of AltaClaro. “Working with a firm of Littler’s scale demonstrates how simulation-based AI can meaningfully enhance litigation readiness across a global platform.”About AltaClaroAltaClaro is a global leader in simulation-based training for legal professionals. Through experiential learning programs and AI-powered platforms like DepoSim, AltaClaro helps law firms, in-house legal teams, and individual attorneys build the practical skills required to excel in modern legal practice. Learn more at altaclaro.com/deposim.About LittlerWith more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Its global team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what's happening today, and what's likely to happen tomorrow.

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