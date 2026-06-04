SAFR Expands SAFR Guard with New Investigation Capabilities Without the Need for On-Site Servers

From case building to patterns: SAFR Guard helps retailers investigate repeat offenders and prevent loss without the burden of infrastructure.

SAFR Guard’s ability to investigate and alert on high-harm individuals is key to its success. Early warning directly translates into safer stores” — Chris Ochs

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAFR today announced new investigation capabilities for SAFR Guard , without the need for on-site servers.Retail security has been burdened by costly, infrastructure-heavy systems that are complex to maintain and slow to scale. SAFR Guard now changes that, combining real-time proactive alerts with new investigation capabilities, all without server bloat. With built-in privacy guardrails, it’s designed for responsible use from day one.As retail crime becomes increasingly frequent and connected, traditional systems built around manual case building are struggling to keep up. Security teams are expected to act faster, manage growing operational demands, and reduce shrink, all while dealing with the costs and maintenance of server-dependent infrastructure.SAFR Guard introduces a modern approach to retail security, helping retailers move from isolated incidents to actionable patterns. By combining proactive alerts with smarter investigative insights, SAFR Guard enables teams to detect repeat activity, surface connections across events, and respond more effectively in real time. “SAFR Guard’s ability to investigate and alert on high-harm individuals is key to its success,” said Chris Ochs, Director of Product at SAFR Guard. “Early warning directly translates into safer stores,” he added.Unlike traditional infrastructure-heavy systems, SAFR Guard eliminates the burden of on-site servers, reducing operational complexity and cost while enabling faster deployment and easier scaling across locations. The result is a more streamlined approach to retail security, one designed to help teams focus less on managing systems and more on preventing loss.With real-time prevention, faster investigations, and infrastructure-free deployment, SAFR Guard is helping define a new standard for modern retail security.Interested in learning more? Meet the SAFR Guard team at NRF Protect Booth #1723 from June 8th to June 10th in Grapevine, TX.About SAFRSAFR from RealNetworks is the only unified facial recognition ecosystem built for the enterprise, seamlessly integrating access control, specialized edge-analytics cameras, mobile solutions, and PACS/VMS systems. SAFR also delivers real-time retail loss prevention solutions through SAFR Guard, helping retailers identify repeat offenders and improve in-store safety and awareness. Powered by AI-driven computer vision, SAFR enhances security while prioritizing privacy, accuracy, and fairness. Designed in the USA, SAFR builds on RealNetworks' 30+ years legacy of innovation

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