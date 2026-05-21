MUSICK PEELER’S CO-MANAGING PARTNERS NAMED “LEGAL VISIONARIES” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Steve Elie Richard Galofaro

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partners Steve Elie and Richard Galofaro have been recognized as “Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature. “The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.Rich focuses his practice on estate, gift tax and generation-skipping transfer tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. “Galofaro’s expertise extends to the governance of private foundations and providing guidance to large financial institutions acting as trustees in complex administrations,” according to the publication. This is Rich’s second consecutive year being honored as a “Legal Visionary.”A veteran litigator with nearly 40 years of experience, Steve has built a reputation for navigating the complex intersection of environmental regulations and insurance coverage. “[Elie] defends public entities and corporations in high-stakes contamination matters involving the Clean Water Act and Superfund sites,” highlights the feature. Beyond the courtroom, Steve serves as an elected Director and President of the Board of Directors of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency and holds key leadership roles several California and National Water related organizations. This is Steve’s second consecutive year being honored as a “Legal Visionary, ” and he was recently named a “Top 100 Lawyer” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

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