Chief Justice Guerrero Brings Together Courts and Classrooms to Celebrate Law Day and Civic Learning

Power of Democracy leads Justice McConnell, Judge Alloggiamento and award co-sponsor Chief Justice Guerrero closed the event by announcing the recipients of the 2026 Civic Learning Awards, a statewide program that honors California K–12 schools for exceptional commitments to civic education.

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