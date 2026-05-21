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Veterans Affairs Doctors Have No Heightened Duty of Care

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday rejected the proposition that doctors at a veteran’s hospital should be subjected to a heightened standard of care in light of ex-soldiers being at a higher risk of committing suicide than the general populace, affirming a defense judgment in a wrongful death case brought by the parents of a man who served in the Army, experienced post traumatic stress disorder, and killed himself.

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Veterans Affairs Doctors Have No Heightened Duty of Care

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