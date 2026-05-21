TWO FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS NAMED 'LEGAL VISIONARIES' BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Hemal Master Craig Welin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Firm Managing Shareholder Hemal Master and Firm President Craig Welin have been recognized as “Legal Visionaries” by the Los Angeles Times in a special feature. “The attorneys featured in the following pages distinguish themselves not only through skill and results but through an unwavering commitment to their clients, their craft and the communities they serve,” states the publication.Master maintains a robust financial services practice, specializing in the comprehensive representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, hedge funds and institutional lenders. His extensive track record spans complex real estate and commercial loan transactions, high-stakes lender liability defense, and the aggressive enforcement of lender remedies. “His tactical insight is informed by a rare three-year secondment with a major regional bank where he supervised distressed debt litigation across 45 states,” shares the profile.Welin brings more than 35 years of experience resolving business challenges in creditors’ rights, bankruptcy litigation, real estate financing and secured transaction workouts. He also represents state and federal equity receivers nationwide. “Welin famously served as lead counsel for a federal equity receiver in a $1-billion Ponzi scheme where he facilitated the return of 100 percent of principal investments to defrauded investors following the scheme,” highlights the feature.

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