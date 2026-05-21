Let Music Fill My World Announces 2026 Music Matters Challenge Winners: Championing The Future Of Music Education

John Ondrasik and Cayley Tull

Non Profit’s Tentpole Campaign Centers On Awareness For The Importance of Nationwide Music Schooling

Together, we’re building a movement that celebrates creativity and ensures the next generation has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive through music” — Cayley Tull, co-founder of Let Music Fill My World

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let Music Fill My World , the nonprofit founded by GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting and Cayley Tull of the Tullman Family Office, is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Music Matters Challenge - a nationwide initiative that partnered with individuals and schools to celebrate the transformative power of music and advocate for increased access to high quality music education in classrooms across the country—regardless of ZIP code.Entrants were tasked with creating an original rendition of the chorus of the song“Let Music Fill My World” along with sharing a personal story about how music has positively influenced their lives. After months of submissions, the winners were selected through both a public vote and a panel of esteemed judges, including Ondrasik, Tull, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and indie pop-star Tiger La Flor.“Each year, the Music Matters Challenge reminds us just how deeply music impacts young people across the country—not only as a creative outlet, but as a source of confidence, connection, and community,” said Cayley Tull, Co-Founder of Let Music Fill My World. “Together, we’re building a movement that celebrates creativity and ensures the next generation has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive through music.”Research consistently shows that participation in music and arts education shapes not only stronger students, but stronger humans—fostering creativity, empathy, discipline, confidence, connection, and the skills necessary to navigate an increasingly complex world. Despite this evidence, arts programs remain among the first to be cut, which is why the Music Matters Challenge pairs storytelling, creativity, and sustainable investment to help restore music education where it’s needed most.The 2026 standout entries were chosen for their creativity, authenticity, and moving demonstrations of how music has shaped their lives and communities. Winners of the 2026 Music Matters Challenge are:Individual Winner: Breona Brogan - Huntsville, ALRecipient of a $10,000 Cash Prize - Awarded to further their personal music journey$300,000 Music Teacher Grant - In a transformative effort to expand access to music education, Brogan will also help LMFMW select a school to receive a grant of up to $300,000 to fund the salary of a full-time music teacher for three years.School Winner: Campbell High School - Smyrna, GAFaculty Member Submission - Garrick WilsonRecipient of a $25,000 School Grant - Awarded to directly support its music programming and initiatives.With every story shared and every voice raised, we move closer to a future where access to music education is recognized not as a privilege, but as an essential part of every student’s development. Let Music Fill My World looks forward to welcoming even more changemakers to next year’s Challenge, to continue working together to ensure music remains a meaningful and accessible force in classrooms and communities nationwide.

Campbell High School Winning Submission Video

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