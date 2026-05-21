Attorney General James and NYPD Commissioner Tisch Announce Takedown of Drug Trafficking Operation in Queens

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch today announced the arrests and indictments of two individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking operation that illegally trafficked cocaine in Queens. A 65-count indictment unsealed today charges Jason Alvarez of Queens, 47, and Christopher Sanchez of Brooklyn, 43, with possessing and selling cocaine. An investigation, led by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) revealed that Sanchez supplied Alvarez with cocaine, which Alvarez sold near the grounds of an elementary school in Queens. The investigation recovered approximately three kilograms of cocaine and more than $93,000 in cash.

“Dismantling dangerous drug operations is critical to keeping our communities safe,” said Attorney General James. “Jason Alvarez and Christopher Sanchez put school children and their neighbors at risk by selling cocaine near an elementary school. We are shutting down their drug trafficking operation and I thank all our partners in law enforcement for their collaboration in this investigation.”

“These two defendants showed a complete disregard for children’s safety – selling drugs near an elementary school, and in one case, even bringing the defendant’s own children along during a drug drop,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. “After a 17-month joint investigation, we have now dismantled this drug trafficking operation, recovering approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine and more than $93,000 in cash. I thank our NYPD investigators, law enforcement partners, and the New York Attorney General’s Office for their work throughout this case and their commitment to protecting New Yorkers from dangerous narcotics trafficking.”

Today’s takedown was the result of a joint investigation between OCTF and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), NYPD, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the New York State Police (NYSP). The investigation spanned 17 months and included hundreds of hours of physical and covert surveillance, analysis of voluminous electronic evidence, including cell phone data, GPS data, and other traditional investigative methods.

The investigation revealed that from December 2024 to October 2025, Alvarez sold cocaine near the grounds of a public elementary school – P255 at PS 908Q – located on 38th Avenue in Queens. Through physical and covert surveillance, investigators determined that Sanchez stored and prepared cocaine in a garage that he co-owned on Lincoln Avenue in Brooklyn, and supplied Alvarez with this cocaine for resale. During at least one occasion, Sanchez brought his two children to a meeting to supply Alvarez with cocaine. Forensic analysis of cell phones belonging to Alvarez and Sanchez revealed that the two communicated via text messages, WhatsApp messages, and FaceTime. A search warrant on the Brooklyn garage resulted in the seizure of numerous kilogram presses, electronic scales, and narcotics adulterant – substances added to dilute the potency of narcotics and increase the amount of product that can be sold to increase profit.

During the execution of search warrants in October 2025, Sanchez attempted to evade law enforcement by driving away in his personal vehicle, causing a member of the investigative team to jump out of the way to avoid being struck. Sanchez then abandoned his vehicle, threw a kilogram of cocaine into the trunk of a parked vehicle, and continued to flee on foot, discarding his outer clothing in an attempt to disguise himself, before being apprehended in a nearby clothing store by members of the investigative team. The team later recovered the kilogram of cocaine that Sanchez tossed into the parked car.

The search warrants also resulted in the recovery of $93,831 in alleged narcotics proceeds and additional quantities of cocaine from various locations associated with Sanchez and Alvarez, including Alvarez’s apartment, Sanchez’s home in Queens, and Sanchez’s garage in Brooklyn.

Bags of cocaine seized in the investigation

Bags of narcotics adulterant

The kilogram of cocaine that Sanchez tossed into the parked car

The indictment, unsealed today before Queens County Supreme Court Judge Toni Cimino, charges Sanchez and Alvarez with multiple crimes, including Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (a Class A-I Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First and Second Degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in or near School Grounds, and Conspiracy in the Second Degree, among other charges. If convicted, Alvarez faces a maximum of 24 years in prison. Sanchez faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The charges against the defendants are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“Today’s indictments expose an alleged cocaine trafficking operation that pushed poison into our communities just steps from an elementary school in Queens in the very place where parents should feel their children are safest,” said HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Michael Alfonso. “As alleged, conducting drug deals near where kids play, converting a Brooklyn garage into a clandestine drug mill, and attempting to flee law enforcement in a manner that endangered both investigators and the public represent a direct threat to our neighborhoods, our families, and our shared sense of security.”

“The arrest of these two individuals who choose to traffic and distribute cocaine near an elementary school underscores the grave danger these traffickers pose to our children and our community,” said DEA New York Enforcement Division Special Agent in Charge Farhana Islam. “In one particularly disturbing instance, one of the individuals arrested brought his own children to a drug transaction, exposing them to the very criminal activity that destroys lives and families. Illicit drugs have no place in our homes, nor near our schools, and we will continue to target those who compromise the health and safety of our communities, especially our most vulnerable.”

“Today’s arrests and indictments are the result of an aggressive strategy to stop illegal drug trafficking and keep cocaine and other deadly substances off our streets,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “The coordination, cooperation, and investigative persistence of the law enforcement agencies responsible for intercepting these acts is imperative. We will continue to work with our partners to disrupt the supply of dangerous drugs in our communities and put those responsible behind bars.”

The investigation was led by HSI New York's Homeland Security Task Force Strategic Interdiction Group, alongside NYPD Detective Robert Locher, under the supervision of NYPD Sergeant Joseph DeCandia, Lieutenant Timothy Burke, and Captain Matthew Gorman under the overall supervision of Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

For OAG, the investigation was led by OCTF Detectives Fernando Espindola and Robert Geary, under the supervision of OCTF Acting Supervising Detective Shavaun Clawson, Assistant Chief Ismael Hernandez, and Deputy Chief Andrew Boss, with special assistance from the detective specialists from the OAG Special Operations Unit, led by Deputy Chief Sean Donovan. The Attorney General’s Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Oliver Pu-Folkes.

The case is being prosecuted by OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Jason Navia, under the supervision of Downstate OCTF Deputy Chief Lauren Abinanti, with assistance from OCTF Legal Support Analyst Alex DiGiacomo. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. Both OCTF and the Investigations Bureau are part of the Division for Criminal Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.