Nonprofit Finance Fund Celebrates Ron Clark Academy with Visit to Atlanta Nonprofit School

RCA students welcomed NFF staff with a performance. NFF staff posing for a photo at the entrance of RCA before a school tour. RCA Cofounder Ron Clark sharing the origin story of the school.

NFF’s New Markets Tax Credit Program Helped Build Academy’s Landmark Performing Arts Center

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) staff visited The Ron Clark Academy (RCA) to see the results of its financing programs at work in Atlanta.Ron Clark Academy is a nationally celebrated nonprofit middle school in Southeast Atlanta that brings together students in grades 4–8 from across the metro region and a wide range of backgrounds. Known for its energy, innovation, and award-winning approach to whole-child education, RCA has become a model for what’s possible in the classroom. Beyond inspiring its own students, RCA also transforms teaching nationwide — welcoming more than 10,000 educators each year from across the U.S. and around the world to experience its high-energy, highly engaging, and dynamic approach to learning.“The Ron Clark Academy exemplifies how quality education creates a positive ripple effect far beyond the walls of the school building,” said Aisha Benson, President and CEO of NFF. “It is a privilege to support its mission and to be part of the RCA community. We are proud to be ‘ slide certified ’ after participating in RCA’s welcoming tradition.”NFF’s New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) program supported RCA’s expansion, including the creation of its epic Ryan Marshall Performing Arts Center , a 42,000 square-foot multipurpose facility featuring an auditorium, performance spaces, and classrooms. The Center has allowed RCA to expand enrollment and educator training programs and generate income to fund student scholarships.“Support through the NMTC program helped bring a vision to life that will impact our students and visiting educators for generations to come,” said RCA Cofounder Ron Clark. “The expansion has allowed us to welcome more educators to our campus, grow our programs, and continue providing transformational educational experiences.”The NMTC program creates incentives for high-impact projects that benefit communities and would otherwise not be feasible. NFF has received $511 million in NMTC allocation to date and has invested in more than 50 organizations across the United States.“RCA’s expansion is a great example of the value that NMTC delivers for community organizations that can’t always access capital from traditional sources to grow their impact,” said Onika Lewis, Vice President of NFF’s NMTC program. “This is why the NMTC program has earned such broad support and deep enthusiasm.”The visit took place as part of NFF’s staff retreat to Atlanta. NFF’s work in the region has spanned decades and includes philanthropic partnerships, financial consulting, and nonprofit lending.About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/ About The Ron Clark Academy (RCA)The Ron Clark Academy is a highly acclaimed, nonprofit middle located in southeast Atlanta. The Academy has received both national and international recognition for its success in educating students with passion and creativity. The school’s 4th – 8th-grade students represent various socio-economic and academic backgrounds; however, RCA seeks to extend its reach beyond its student body by having an impact on students everywhere. Each year, more than 10,000 educators from across the country around the world participate in RCA’s vibrant professional development program — the RCA Experience (#RCAEXP) — to learn how to replicate the school’s style, philosophy, and success in their own schools. Since 2007, more than 160,000 superintendents, district-level administrators, and teachers from 50 states and 26 countries have participated in the RCA Experience to learn better ways to engage students, promote academic excellence, and create a climate and culture that promotes success.

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