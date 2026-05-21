AIMA Ebike Unveils Big Sur 2.0 Series, Championing Local IBD Dealer Support

The next-generation AIMA Big Sur 2.0 fat tire ebike.

AIMA Ebike elevates its flagship fat tire lineup with the new Big Sur 2.0 series, empowering Independent Bicycle Dealers (IBDs) to support local riders.

We are deeply committed to the brick-and-mortar cycling community. We want our riders to have the peace of mind that their local shop has their back.” — Lyle Sun, Brand & Marketing Manager

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIMA Ebike Inc. , a global pioneer in electric mobility, today officially unveiled its next-generation flagship lineup: the Big Sur 2.0 and Big Sur Sport 2.0 fat tire series. Building on the massive success of the original platform, the newly engineered 2.0 models represent a significant technological leap forward, delivering unprecedented power, refined comfort, and premium automotive-grade reliability to the North American market.The definitive highlight of the Big Sur 2.0 upgrade lies in its revolutionary parallel engineering frame design. By completely restructuring the internal chassis, AIMA has achieved a dramatic reduction in mechanical vibration and frame resonance, ensuring an ultra-quiet riding experience. Furthermore, the 2.0 series features a deeply optimized Bafang motor ecosystem paired with an upgraded torque-cadence-sensing algorithm. This ensures an intuitive, seamless power delivery that instantly adapts to the rider's pedaling habit, maximizing battery efficiency and extending trail range.To complement these heavy hardware upgrades, AIMA Ebike Inc. is taking a firm stance against the industry trend of direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. Instead, the company is strictly championing Independent Bicycle Dealers (IBDs) across North America. AIMA operates on a core philosophy: Buy Local, Ride Local, Service Local."The Big Sur 2.0 is not just a minor refresh; it is a complete evolution of what a premium fat tire ebike should be," said Lyle Sun, Brand & Marketing Manager at AIMA Ebike Inc. "But a great bike is only half the equation. We are deeply committed to the brick-and-mortar cycling community. By distributing our bikes exclusively through our IBD network, we guarantee that our riders receive professional local assembly, hands-on test rides, and certified long-term maintenance. We want our riders to have the peace of mind that their local shop has their back."This dealer-first approach ensures that AIMA's high-performance machines are supported by real people in local communities, creating a sustainable and reliable riding ecosystem for years to come.About AIMA Ebike Inc.AIMA Ebike Inc. is an industry-leading manufacturer of premium electric bicycles, dedicated to transforming urban commuting and outdoor exploration. Operating with a strong focus on the North American market, AIMA distinguishes itself through cutting-edge smart technology, automotive-grade design, and uncompromising reliability. Bypassing the DTC model, AIMA Ebike Inc. actively empowers Independent Bicycle Dealers (IBDs) across the United States to deliver a premium, localized dealership experience, ensuring every rider can buy local, ride local, and service local.

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