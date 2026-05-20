FLORIDA LAWYER, INFLUENCER DAUGHTER ARRESTED IN ALLEGED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT

A popular TikTok influencer has been arrested in California, and her dad, a lawyer, has been arrested in Florida – both accused of conspiring with each other to pay a hitman $10,000 to kill her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, all stemming from a years-long custody fight. TMZ reports that Gabrielle "Gabbie" Gonzalez was arrested last week in Northern California. Her dad, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, a civil trial lawyer in Central Florida, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Lake Mary on a California warrant for conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Both are accused of conspiring to kill Jack Avery, a former member of the boy band, Why Don't We, and the father of Gabbie's daughter.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A popular TikTok influencer has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her father and boyfriend to hire someone to kill her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, singer Jack Avery.

TikTok star Gabriela Lauren Gonzalez, 25, – who shares a 7-year-old daughter with Avery – was arrested in California, while her dad, Francisco Gonzalez, 59 – a civil lawyer – was arrested in Central Florida.

Kai Faron Cordrey, described as Gabriela's then boyfriend, has also been charged in the alleged conspiracy, prosecutors said.

What we know:

According to the arrest warrant, Jack Avery and Gabrielle Gonzalez share a 7-year-old daughter. Both have shared photos of her on their respective social media accounts. Avery is best known as a former member of the boy band "Why Don’t We."

Detectives said in the report that Avery and Gabbie have been involved in a "longstanding custody and visitation" fight – and noted that Gabbie's dad had become "deeply involved" in the ongoing fight.

According to the report, he allegedly hired a private investigator to conduct surveillance of Avery looking for signs that he was drinking, smoking, or "otherwise acting in a way that could be used against him in the custody dispute."

He also allegedly threatened to have Avery arrested should he show up for visitation and "attempted to involve a law enforcement contact," though the report did not elaborate.

Singer Jack Avery said he was in fear for his life amid an ongoing custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Gonzalez, saying, "I stayed in my house for a month straight. I didn’t leave. I was so scared looking out my window every night." Gonzalez and her father were arrested for allegedly paying $10,000 for a hit man to kill Avery, court records show.

Affidavit: The alleged murder-for-hire plot

According to prosecutors, between 2020 and 2021, Gabriela and Avery were in a heated and tense custody fight.

During that time, Gabriela allegedly sought help from her then-boyfriend, Cordrey, to find a hitman via the dark web to kill Avery, a news release said.

Her dad, Francisco, allegedly paid Kai $10,000 under the guise of web development to locate, hire, and pay someone to kill Avery, officials said. Codrey then asked for an additional $4,000, which Francisco, allegedly paid.

Prosecutors said in September 2001, Codrey began unknowingly talking with an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a hitman.

"Cordrey is accused of telling the undercover officer that Avery was the target and discussed payment and proof of death.

In a subsequent conversation, Cordrey allegedly told the purported hitman that Gabriela Gonzalez wanted the murder to happen and Francisco Gonzalez could pay for the expense," a news release said.

If convicted, the penalty is 25 years to life in state prison, officials said.

Avery: In fear for his life

What they're saying:

Months before the arrests, Avery spoke publicly about the fear he said he had been living with amid the custody dispute.

In a YouTube interview eight months ago on the Zach Sang Show, Avery described the ongoing tension surrounding the situation.

"We hated each other. It was drama between kids on who's a better parent."

Avery also said the alleged threats left him terrified.

"I stayed in my house for a month straight. I didn’t leave. I was so scared looking out my window every night."

During Francisco Gonzalez’s first court appearance in Seminole County, his attorney told the judge Gonzalez planned to waive extradition and return to California to face the charges.

TMZ: Jack Avery files for restraining order, full custody

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Jack Avery filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Gabbie, following news of her arrest, and that he also filed to have sole custody of his daughter.

What's next:

Los Angeles County issued a warrant for Francisco Gonzalez on May 12. He was later taken into custody in Seminole County.

Gonzalez is expected to be extradited to California, where he will face charges connected to the alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

FOX 35 reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office asking why it took years for arrests to be made in the case, but has not yet received a response