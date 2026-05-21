Pingle's Farm Extends Tulip Days Through May 24 as Peak Bloom Lasts Longer Than Expected

It's the last few days of pick-your-own tulips at Pingle's Farm. Wander 10 acres & 1,000,000 blooms while hand picking your perfect bouquet. Enjoy pick-your-own bouquets, photo ops, Dutch inspired bites, live music & more! 10 acres and over 100 different tulip varieties, straight from Holland.

Peak bloom continues with 1 million tulips, over 100 Dutch varieties, and the debut of the world’s largest clog.

HAMPTON, ON, CANADA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to overwhelming guest response and ideal bloom conditions, Pingle's Farm (located 1 hour from downtown Toronto) has officially extended Tulip Days for one final week, with the experience now running through Sunday, May 24, 2026.Guests still have time to experience the farm’s breathtaking tulip display, featuring more than 1,000,000 tulip blooms across 100+ varieties imported directly from Holland. With the field currently in peak bloom, visitors can expect vibrant colour, Pingle’s famous over the top coffees & drinks, photo opportunities, and one of the most spectacular spring displays in Ontario.Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, Tulip Days expanded in 2026 to operate seven days a week, helping create a more relaxed and enjoyable guest experience throughout the season. “This is truly the best the field has looked all season,” said the team at Pingle’s Farm. “The cooler Spring, combined with our staggered planting has resulted in an extended bloom window, giving us the opportunity to keep the experience open a little longer so more families can enjoy it.”New for 2026, guests can also visit the world’s largest clog — a giant Dutch-inspired, hand painted wooden shoe installation that has quickly become one of the event’s most popular photo attractions.In addition to the tulip fields, Tulip Days admission includes access to:Wagon ridesThe Animal BarnPlayland attractionsLive music performances (weekends only)Specialty food and drink vendorsSeasonal shopping at the farm market and bakeryPhoto installations throughout the propertyVisitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance, particularly for weekends. A $5 discount is applied when booked more than 24 hours in advance.Tulip Days is open daily through May 24 at Pingle's Farm.For tickets and event information, visit pinglesfarmmarket.com

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