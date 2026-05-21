Nutraland USA Secures Organic Certification Renewal for Vegan Vitamin D3 & K2

Simplifying brand procurement with a unified portfolio of certified, plant-based dietary ingredients.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading supplier of plant-based, science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, is proud to announce the successful renewal of its Organic Certification. This achievement reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing the highest standards of transparency, compliance, and quality for the dietary supplement and functional food industries.

Innovative Synergies for Modern Wellness

The pairing of Vitamin D3 and K2 is increasingly recognized for its synergistic role in bone and cardiovascular health. By offering its organic-certified, plant-based Vitamin D3, Vegadelight®, alongside its Vitamin K2 line, K2Go®, as a unified, single-vendor sourcing solution, Nutraland USA enables manufacturers to streamline procurement while meeting consumer demand for sustainable, traceable, animal-free formulations.

Versatile Delivery Formats for Diverse Applications

To accommodate a wide range of product formats—from veggie softgels and liquid drops to capsules, tablets, and functional gummies—both Vegadelight® and K2Go® are available in high-purity oil and powder forms. This physical versatility, combined with their renewed organic status, ensures that product developers can easily customize their delivery systems without compromising on clean-label or plant-based standards.

"Renewing our organic certification is about more than just regulatory compliance; it’s about maintaining the deep trust we’ve built with our partners," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. "Delivering Vegadelight® and K2Go® as a combined, organic and vegan certified solution allows our partners to build long-term consumer trust through premium, verified ingredients."

For more information about Nutraland USA’s certified organic ingredients and full plant-based portfolio, visit www.nutralandusa.com.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

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