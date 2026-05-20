National Child Protection Faith Summit to Unite Faith Leaders, Lawmakers, and Advocates at Museum of the Bible

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation and NWF Health will host the National Child Protection Faith Summit on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., bringing together lawmakers, pastors, policy experts, child advocates, and faith leaders from across the country for a national conversation focused on protecting vulnerable children, strengthening families, and restoring faith-centered solutions to America’s growing child welfare crisis.The summit comes as America faces growing challenges surrounding fatherlessness, foster care failures, human trafficking, addiction, violence, and the breakdown of the family. Today, 18.4 million children in America are growing up without a father in the home, while thousands of vulnerable children continue to fall through the cracks of broken systems.Hosted by the Jack Brewer Foundation and NWF Health, the summit will feature keynote addresses, worship, panel discussions, and policy-focused conversations centered on empowering churches, faith leaders, and local communities to take a greater role in foster care, adoption, mentorship, and child protection efforts across the nation. Discussions will also focus on advancing policy solutions that strengthen families, support vulnerable children, combat human trafficking, and restore Biblical responsibility in American culture.Featured speakers include Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Burgess Owens, Rep. Erin Houchin, Jack Brewer, Sean Feucht, Jaco Booyens, Mark Geist, and Alveda King, alongside pastors, foster care advocates, policy leaders, and experts from across the country.“America’s children are under attack spiritually, culturally, and physically, and we cannot continue outsourcing the responsibility of protecting them,” said Jack Brewer. “Faith communities must once again become the front lines of foster care, adoption, mentorship, and child protection. The Church has always been called to care for the orphan, defend the vulnerable, and strengthen the family, and now is the time for bold action.”Brewer, who has spent years advocating for fatherhood, vulnerable children, and faith-based solutions through the work of the Jack Brewer Foundation, has consistently championed policies and partnerships that empower faith communities to step into the foster care and adoption space and help restore strong families across America.“This summit is about bringing together leaders willing to stand for truth, defend children, and strengthen families,” Brewer added. “We need policies that empower churches and faith communities to help lead foster care and adoption efforts, support vulnerable children, and restore a culture that values fathers, protects life, and honors Biblical responsibility.”The summit will begin at 8:30 AM ET and conclude at 5:00 PM ET at the Museum of the Bible, located at 400 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024.

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