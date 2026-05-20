UM scholar appointed associate editor of top international journal Public Management Review

MACAU, May 20 - Wen Bo, assistant dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and associate professor in the Department of Government and Public Administration at the University of Macau (UM), has been invited to serve as associate editor of Public Management Review, a top international journal in the field of public administration. Prof Wen is the only scholar from Macao to join the journal’s core editorial board.

Public Management Review is the flagship journal of the International Research Society for Public Management (IRSPM) and is published by Taylor & Francis. It is consistently ranked among the top tier of SSCI Q1 journals in Public Administration, and the research it publishes is widely regarded as an authoritative reference in the field. The journal has also repeatedly topped Google Scholar’s rankings in Public Policy & Administration. These distinctions underscore the profound influence of the journal in advancing global innovation in public administration theory and policy development.

Prof Wen said that, in his new role, he will foster deeper engagement and collaboration between Chinese-speaking scholars and the international academic community, thereby enhancing the international voice of Chinese public administration research. He also noted that the appointment reflects the growing international academic influence of UM’s public administration discipline and supports the university’s internationalisation strategy.

Prof Wen holds a PhD in Public Policy and Management from the University of Southern California. He has long been engaged in interdisciplinary research on institutional design and analysis, organisational theory and behaviour, citizen participation and grassroots governance, as well as regulatory and compliance issues across the financial, environmental, and energy sectors in the Chinese context. He has published dozens of papers in top-tier journals, including Public Administration Review and The China Quarterly. In 2023, he was awarded the William E. Mosher and Frederick C. Mosher Award by the American Society for Public Administration, becoming the first Asian scholar to receive this honour. He also leads research projects funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China. In addition, Prof Wen has been appointed to serve as a member of the Macao SAR Public Administration Reform Consultative Committee starting in 2026.