Former Transportation Leader Tom Sorel Releases Biscuit the Dog: Finding the Heart of Servant Leadership

"Biscuit the Dog: Finding the Heart of Servant Leadership" by Tom Sorel

New book reflects on leadership, trust, kindness, and resilience through the unexpected lessons of a beloved dog

WOODBURY, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Minnesota transportation commissioner and servant leadership advocate Tom Sorel has released Biscuit the Dog: Finding the Heart of Servant Leadership , a reflective new book exploring leadership through the quiet but powerful lessons learned from a dog named Biscuit.Drawing from decades of leadership experience — including guiding the Minnesota Department of Transportation during one of the most difficult periods in its history following the I-35W bridge collapse — Sorel reflects on how trust, kindness, compassion, and presence often shape leadership more profoundly than authority or position.Rather than presenting leadership as a theory or management system, the book focuses on the deeply human side of leadership: how people show up for one another during everyday moments, difficult challenges, and times of uncertainty.“People often think leadership is about authority, visibility, or big moments,” Sorel said. “But over time, I came to believe that trust is built much more quietly — through consistency, compassion, kindness, presence, and how we show up for others day after day.”Inspired by Biscuit’s loyalty, gentleness, and steady presence, the book has resonated with readers in leadership, healthcare, education, public service, and other service-oriented professions where empathy and trust remain essential.In response to reader interest and reflection surrounding the book, Sorel also recently released a companion journal designed to help readers explore themes of kindness, service, resilience, and intentional leadership in their own lives.The book and companion journal are being published through Daddy Boots Press , a newly launched independent publishing platform focused on servant leadership, personal growth, kindness, and the human side of leadership and service.Biscuit the Dog: Finding the Heart of Servant Leadership and its companion journal are available now on Amazon.Book Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GTX59G5Y Companion Journal Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GX74QHG8 About Daddy Boots Press LLCDaddy Boots Press LLC is an independent publishing company dedicated to creating thoughtful content centered on servant leadership, personal growth, and the human side of service. Founded by author and former government executive Tom Sorel, the press aims to share impactful professional and personal lessons that inspire consistency, empathy, and kindness in modern leadership.Media ContactCompany: Daddy Boots Press LLCContact Person: Tom SorelEmail: tom@tomsorel.comLocation: Woodbury, Minnesota, USAWebsite/Social Link: tomsorel.com###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.