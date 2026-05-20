Angels in Distress, Inc. Launches Free Public Membership to Expand Wildlife Protection Efforts

Angels in Distress, Inc., announces the launch of its new public membership program.

Protecting wildlife is not a task reserved for a select few—it’s a shared responsibility. We are equipping people with the knowledge and opportunities they need to make a meaningful difference.” — Dr. Steve Rosen

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angels in Distress, Inc. , a corporation dedicated to the protection and preservation of wildlife, is proud to announce the launch of its new public membership program, designed to empower individuals to take an active role in safeguarding vulnerable animal populations and their habitats. Individuals with a desire to protect vulnerable wildlife should visit https://AngelsinDistress.net or email Membership@AngelsinDistress.net for membership information.This new initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to building a broader, more engaged community of advocates working together to protect wildlife. By opening membership to the public, Angels in Distress aims to remove barriers to participation and inspire collective action at both local and global levels.Members who join the program will receive:• A regular newsletter highlighting the organization’s ongoing rescue efforts, conservation initiatives, and impact stories• Access to volunteer opportunities supporting wildlife protection and related causes• Practical guidance and easy-to-follow steps individuals can take in their daily lives to help protect wildlife and promote environmental stewardship“Protecting wildlife is not a task reserved for a select few—it’s a shared responsibility,” said Dr. Steve Rosen, board member of Angels in Distress, Inc. “By opening our doors to the public through our membership program, we are equipping people with the knowledge and opportunities they need to make a meaningful difference. Even small actions, when multiplied across a community, can have a profound impact on the future of our planet’s wildlife.”Angels in Distress, Inc. encourages individuals, families, and community members to join the movement and become part of a growing network dedicated to compassion, conservation, and action.For more information on membership, please contact Angels in Distress, Inc. or visit their official website at https://AngelsinDistress.net or email Membership@AngelsinDistress.net.Angels in Distress, Inc. is a non-profit organization pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. Your donation to Angels in Distress may qualify for an income tax deduction in accordance with Federal and/or State income tax laws. Please consult with your tax advisor to determine whether your donation is tax deductible in whole or in part. Nothing in this communication is intended to constitute legal or tax advice.

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