Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jenna Persons-Mulicka as Lee County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jenna Persons-Mulicka as Lee County Supervisor of Elections. Jenna Persons-Mulicka Persons-Mulicka is a Founding Partner and Attorney at Strayhorn & Persons-Mulicka. Active in her community, she is currently elected to the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 78. In addition to her service in the Florida House, Persons-Mulicka also serves on the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and Co-Chairs the Lee County Bar Association’s History Committee. She is the recipient of the Fort Myers Housing Authority Community Impact Award and the 2022 Autism Acceptance Awards Champion of the Year. Persons-Mulicka earned her bachelor’s degrees in journalism and government from Evangel University and her juris doctor from The George Washington University.

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