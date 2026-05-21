Verathon Expands Airway Portfolio with SamplePro™ for BFlex™ 2, Delivering a Spill-Proof Specimen Collection System

Designed to protect the specimen and reduce handling risk in ICU bronchoscopy

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global medical device company known for its GlideScope® and BFlex™ brands, today announced the U.S. launch of SamplePro™, an integrated closed-system specimen collection solution purpose-built for the BFlex™ 2 single-use bronchoscopy platform. SamplePro extends Verathon’s leading airway portfolio with a self-sealing sampling solution that protects the collected specimen while safeguarding clinicians and patients.

In ICU bronchoscopy, specimen collection during bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) and bronchial wash (BW) procedures has long depended on traditional specimen traps such as the Lukens trap. These methods require disconnecting suction tubing between collection modes, which can interrupt workflow, raise the risk of cross-contamination, and lead to specimen loss from spillage. Newer alternatives have addressed the tubing problem, but they still rely on open containers or manual locks, leaving the system partially exposed. SamplePro addresses that gap with self-sealing valves that maintain a closed system.

What SamplePro delivers for ICU teams:

• Specimen security: Self-sealing containers maintain a closed system from collection through detachment, protecting the collected specimen from spills and the user from exposed pathogens.

• Simplified workflow: An easy click-and-connect setup reduces time spent preparing the equipment and switching between sampling containers.

• Strong clinician preference: In a recent study, 100% of providers rated SamplePro’s collected specimen security as excellent/good, and 85% reported a better sampling workflow compared to their existing device.

Purpose-built for the BFlex 2 platform, SamplePro integrates with the bronchoscope to support consistent and reliable sampling, even when managing difficult secretions. Together, BFlex 2 and SamplePro create a fully integrated bronchoscopy workflow designed to reduce disruption during specimen collection.

“Specimen collection has always been one of the more vulnerable steps in bronchoscopy, with open containers, tubing changes, and the risk of losing what you just collected,” said Ashley Smith, VP of Airway. “SamplePro transforms the collection process. The system stays closed through the entire procedure, which reduces a real source of variability when specimen integrity matters.”

The bronchoscopy market continues to evolve toward more integrated, procedure-focused solutions designed to improve workflow consistency, simplify handling, and support ICU efficiency. Innovations like SamplePro reflect the ongoing industry focus on advancing bronchoscopy workflows through more streamlined, connected, and clinician-centered procedural technologies.

SamplePro for BFlex 2 is now available in the United States, with additional markets to follow. Availability may vary by region. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit verathon.com/airway.

About Verathon

Verathon® is a global medical device company dedicated to advancing single-use endoscopy and point-of-care visualization for airway management and urology. Its GlideScope® video laryngoscopes, BFlex™ bronchoscopes, BladderScan® bladder volume systems, and CFlex™ single-use flexible cystoscopes are designed to help clinicians improve workflow efficiency and patient care. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and operating across North America, Europe, and Asia, Verathon is a business unit of Roper Technologies.

For More Information Contact:

Erna Kristinsdóttir

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

1-800-331-2313

Erna.Kristinsdóttir@verathon.com

Visit the Verathon newsroom at https://www.verathon.com/news

Comparative and performance claims are based on internal bench testing data on file at Verathon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.