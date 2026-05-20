Governor Ivey Honors Six Companies for International Impact at Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards

MONTGOMERY – Governor Ivey on Wednesday honored six Alabama companies for their international impact at the Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards.

During the Trade Excellence Awards Ceremony, Governor Ivey congratulated the companies on their international successes and thanked them for representing the Made in Alabama brand around the world.

“From aerospace engineering to sustainable agriculture products to AI innovation, these global exporters show the world the depths of Alabama’s ability and ingenuity,” said Governor Ivey. “These home-grown companies are driving economic growth in their communities and the state.”

The awards follow another strong year in global exports for the state. In 2025, companies in Alabama exported a combined $23.7 billion in goods and services. That represents a nearly 14 percent increase over 2019, signaling that the state’s recovery continues in the post-pandemic global economy. Alabama exports reached 190 countries last year.

Transportation equipment, including automobiles, aerospace components and ships, led the state’s export categories, totaling $11.4 billion.

The companies honored on Wednesday hail from large metro areas and small towns across the state.

“These latest Trade Excellence Award winners are role models that show us how Alabama companies not only compete but thrive among global competition,” said Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair.

The 2026 honorees are:

Frit Industries, Inc. – Founded in 1972, the Ozark-based company manufactures granular and powdered micronutrient fertilizer. Its products are developed to improve nutrient efficiency, crop performance and agricultural sustainability across diverse growing conditions. Over 25 percent of the company’s sales are generated in international markets spanning more than 20 countries. Frit Industries’ export operations improve agricultural productivity and food production worldwide.

LunarLab – A Birmingham-based user-experience design and product strategy company specializing in digital product development. LunarLab partners with clients to develop mobile applications, web platforms, AI-powered tools and enterprise software solutions. The company has worked with clients throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

Pursell – A Sylacauga-based fertilizer company with more than a century of experience in Alabama. Pursell specializes in advanced controlled-release fertilizer technologies that improve agricultural productivity while reducing environmental impact. Its export markets include Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Australia, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

River Valley Ingredients – This Hanceville company manufactures high-quality chicken-based ingredients for use in animal feed, pet food and aquaculture nutrition markets. Its products are now exported to China, Southeast Asia and Central and South America. A strict quality control process and raw materials sourced from USDA-inspected processing facilities reinforce the company’s commitment to product safety, reliability and consistency.

Science and Engineering Services, LLC – From its Huntsville headquarters, it provides comprehensive aviation support services for government and commercial customers in more than 30 countries. Founded in 1988, the company provides in-house prototyping, manufacturing, maintenance, integration, flight operations, engineering, logistics, training and aircraft paint capabilities for both rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

Segers Aero Corp. – An aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider specializing in C-130 and P-3 aircraft systems. Founded in Fairhope 50 years ago, the company supports military and commercial aerospace operators worldwide through specialized expertise in Rolls-Royce T56/501 engines and Collins propeller systems.

Governor Ivey also honored Brian K. Davis, the director of the Alabama International Trade Center at The University of Alabama. The AITC supports Alabama businesses in expanding into international markets through trade research, consulting and export development initiatives.

Davis is also the project director for the Alabama Small Business Development Center Network at The University of Alabama. The partnership program includes the U.S. Small Business Administration, higher education institutions across Alabama and the state of Alabama.

“Success in global markets does not happen by chance,” said Global Business Office Chief Officer of the Christina Stimpson. “It offers training, market insight and international connections to help Alabama businesses succeed abroad. Through its role in Export Alabama, the office partners with agencies across the state to support companies seeking new global opportunities.

“Commerce and the Global Business Office are proud to be resources and partners for Alabama companies with a desire to see their products and services reach a global audience,” said Stimpson.

A photo from today’s ceremony is attached.

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