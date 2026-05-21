CUCollaborate Launches Partner Marketplace to Connect Credit Unions with Vetted Vendors

New platform gives credit unions a curated directory of partners across lending, marketing, technology, and growth strategy.

Every partner in it has been vetted, and every listing is built around what credit union leaders actually need to know before they take a meeting."” — Sam Brownell

WASHIGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUCollaborate today launched its Partner Marketplace, a new platform connecting credit unions with a curated network of vetted vendors. The marketplace is live now and available to credit unions of all asset sizes.

Credit unions face a crowded vendor landscape, and the cost of choosing the wrong partner is significant. The CUCollaborate Partner Marketplace addresses this by only featuring providers evaluated against credit union–specific criteria, giving leaders a faster, more reliable path to the partners they need. The marketplace reflects two complementary models: API partners that plug directly into CUCollaborate's data and analytics platform to drive value for credit unions serving CDFI loans and members in low-income designated areas, and referral partners selected to solve the specific operational and growth problems CUCollaborate works through with its clients.

The marketplace launches twelve partners spanning lending, capital markets, strategy, marketing, deposits, and member engagement and acquisition: TwoScore, Community Impact Fund, Credit Mountain, The Element Group, National Auto Loan Network (NALN), Brean Capital, TGUC Financial, LoanStar Technologies, TriUnity Foundation, Smarter Savings Association, Wade&, and Starlight. Each listing includes the partner's specialization, credit union experience, and how their offering fits into a credit union's growth or operational strategy.

"Credit unions tell us the same thing again and again: there are too many vendors, too little time to evaluate them, and no good way to know who actually understands the credit union model," said Sam Brownell, CEO of CUCollaborate. "The Partner Marketplace solves that. Every partner in it has been vetted, and every listing is built around what credit union leaders actually need to know before they take a meeting."

The Partner Marketplace is available now at cucollaborate.com/partnerships. Credit unions can browse partners by category, and vendors interested in inclusion can apply through the site for consideration.

About CUCollaborate

CUCollaborate is a data and analytics CUSO that helps credit unions maximize growth, impact, and performance. We empower credit unions to adapt and thrive by combining proprietary data and technology with deep subject matter expertise to drive smarter strategic decision-making. Our creative strategies, rooted in our unique technical approach powered by data-driven insights, enable credit unions to stay competitive, optimize performance, and expand their impact in an evolving financial landscape

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