JMA Resources to Launch 76UNBOXED: The First-of-Its-Kind Platform Modernizing Historic Preservation Management

76UNBOXED

Platform launches June 1, 2026, connecting municipalities, historic districts, and property owners in one centralized digital system

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMA Resources, Inc., a leading federal IT contracting and technology solutions company, today announced the June 1, 2026 launch of 76UNBOXED, a purpose-built digital platform designed to modernize how municipalities, historic district commissions, and historic property owners manage, preserve, and share the stories of historic places.76UNBOXED brings together technology, preservation, and community engagement into a centralized system that replaces fragmented, paper-based processes with a modern, intuitive platform built specifically for the needs of historic communities. Early access sign-ups are now available at www.76UNBOXED.com A SMARTER WAY TO MANAGE HISTORIC PRESERVATIONHistoric preservation plays a vital role in maintaining community identity, supporting economic development, and fostering civic engagement. Yet many municipalities and historic districts are still managing preservation processes through a mix of emails, paper forms, and disconnected systems, creating delays, inconsistencies, and unnecessary administrative burden.76UNBOXED was built to solve those challenges. The platform provides a centralized, easy-to-navigate hub that supports the full spectrum of preservation activity, from application intake to public engagement."Historic preservation is at the heart of what makes communities unique, but the tools to manage it have never kept up," said Layne Thompson, Senior Vice President at JMA Resources. "We saw communities struggling without a centralized system, juggling paper forms, disconnected processes, and no single place to manage it all. 76UNBOXED was built to change that."Key capabilities include:• Streamlined applications, revisions, and approval workflows• Centralized historic property inventory accessible to staff, commissions, and the public• Document management that replaces scattered PDFs and email chains• Improved communication between property owners and local government• Shared meeting materials, announcements, and community updates in one place• Heritage tourism tools that help communities showcase historic assetsBUILT FOR DECISION-MAKERS. ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYONE.76UNBOXED was designed with two audiences in mind: community decision-makers who manage preservation processes and historic property owners who live and work within them.For city managers, township administrators, and historic district commissions, the platform delivers measurable operational value:• Reduce delays in application processing• Eliminate manual tracking across multiple systems• Improve visibility and consistency for staff and stakeholders• Support economic development through better-managed historic assets• Increase public engagement and transparencyFor historic property owners, 76UNBOXED provides a meaningful digital home for their property’s story, a place to document history, navigate processes, connect with local preservation leadership, and become part of a broader preservation community.“My personal mission has always been about making a positive difference in people’s lives and in the communities they call home,” said Nancy Martindell, Founder, President & CEO of JMA Resources, Inc. “The moment I saw the vision behind this preservation management platform, I knew it had the potential to serve communities in a truly meaningful way. When technology is created with purpose and heart, it can preserve local history and strengthen civic pride. It can also help people feel more connected to the places that shape their stories. That’s exactly why 76UNBOXED was created.”NO COST TO TAXPAYERSIn recognition of the budget realities facing local government, 76UNBOXED has made no-cost implementation options available for municipalities and historic districts. Communities of all sizes can begin using the platform without impacting taxpayer resources, making 76UNBOXED an accessible, low-risk solution for communities ready to modernize their preservation process.THE ECONOMIC CASE FOR PRESERVATIONHistoric preservation is a proven economic driver. Heritage tourists spend 38% more per trip than other leisure travelers, generating over $4.2 billion in annual visitor revenue, a market projected to grow 3.51% annually through 2033. For every $1 of public preservation investment, communities see an estimated $5–$7 in economic return.Approximately 100,000 properties are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with tens of thousands more locally designated, all requiring ongoing documentation, management, and community engagement. Yet the majority of historic district commissions are still managing that work through paper forms, email chains, and disconnected systems.76UNBOXED gives communities the infrastructure to effectively manage their historic assets and unlock the economic potential that comes with it. Preservation isn't a cost. It's a strategy.Municipal leaders, preservation commissions, and historic property owners interested in early access demonstrations can visit www.76UNBOXED.com to learn more.ABOUT 76UNBOXED76UNBOXED is a digital platform created by JMA Resources, Inc. to modernize historic preservation management for municipalities, historic district commissions, and property owners across the United States. The platform centralizes preservation workflows, property records, and community engagement tools in one accessible system, supporting the places where culture is shared, stories are passed down, and connections are built every day.ABOUT JMA RESOURCES, INC.JMA Resources, Inc. is a federal IT contracting company committed to building technology solutions that make a meaningful impact. From government operations to community infrastructure, JMA delivers purpose-built platforms that support efficiency, transparency, and long-term value. 76UNBOXED is the latest example of that mission in action. www.jmares.com Contact: lthompson@jmares.com | www.76UNBOXED.com | Early Access Now Open

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