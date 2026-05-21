First Time In Boston: Multi-Million Dollar Display Of Five Famous, Misprinted U.S. Postage Stamps Side-by-Side

For the first time in Boston, five legendary 1918 Inverted Jenny misprinted stamps will be displayed together by Kelleher Auctions as part of a $20 million exhibit of historic collectibles at the Boston 2026 World Expo. This 1916 Babe Ruth rookie baseball card will be part of a $20 million exhibit of historic collectibles by Kelleher Auctions at the Boston 2026 World Expo, May 23-30.

Five legendary Inverted Jenny stamps with an upside-down airplane error will be exhibited by Kelleher Auctions at the Boston 2026 World Expo, May 23-30

The Inverted Jenny printing error depicting an eye-catching, upside-down World War One-era airplane is one of the most famous of all philatelic errors.” — David Coogle, Kelleher Auctions Co-Chairman

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in Boston, five of the valuable, century-old Inverted Jenny misprinted U.S. postage stamps will be publicly displayed together in a $20 million exhibit of historic stamps and other renowned collectibles, including a rare example of Babe Ruth’s 1916 Boston Red Sox baseball card.“The Inverted Jenny printing error depicting an eye-catching, upside-down World War One-era airplane is one of the most famous of all philatelic errors,” stated David Coogle, Co-Chairman of Kelleher Auctions ( www.KelleherAuctions.com ). The Danbury, Connecticut-based company, founded in 1885 in Boston as a stamp auction company, is hosting the exhibit at the Boston 2026 World Expo at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, May 23-30, 2026, to showcase the firm’s expansion into other areas of collectibles.“Thousands of sheets of the red and blue 24-cent denomination airmail stamps were printed in 1918 depicting a Curtiss JN-4 biplane, commonly known as a ‘Jenny.’ However, one misprinted sheet of 100 stamps with the topsy-turvy plane was sold at a Post Office in Washington, DC. Five of those legendary stamps will now be together in Boston for the first time,” Coogle explained.“The 24-cent stamps were issued on May 13, 1918, for use on the first U.S. airmail flights that began two days later. The misprinted sheet with the upside-down plane was purchased on May 14 over the counter by a stamp collector in Washington. He soon sold the entire sheet for $15,000,” said Coogle.In addition to the five Inverted Jenny stamps and other rare postage stamps, Kelleher Auctions will display a letter written in 1876 addressed to a soldier killed at Custer’s Last Stand, and returned to the sender with the notation, "Killed In Battle/on Little Big Horn River/June 25th 76."Another historic item in the exhibit is a 1790 document signed by then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson extending a temporary Congressional Act establishing the post office.Other fabled collectibles on display include one of the finest surviving examples of Babe Ruth’s 1916 Boston Red Sox rookie baseball card, and early cards of Hall of Fame stars Ty Cobb and Lou Gehrig. There will also be displays of rare gold and silver coins, and a $50 “Independence” Colonial-era bank note issued in North Carolina in 1780 during the Revolutionary War.The Boston 2026 World Expo at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center, 415 Summer Street, will be open to the public with free admission on Saturday, May 23, to Friday, May 29, from 10 a to 6 pm, and on Saturday, May 30, from 10 am to 3 pm.For additional information about Kelleher Auctions and the exhibit in the convention center at Super Booth #300, visit www.KelleherAuctions.com , email info@KelleherAuctions.com, or call 203-830-2500.

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