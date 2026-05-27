HOLLYWOOD CREATORS OF 'NATIONAL TREASURE' TEAM WITH BEST-SELLING AUTHOR TO LAUNCH EPIC NEW THRILLER, 'THE MIDAS TOUCH'

The new thriller from Grossman, Segars and Aviv

New International mystery-thriller "The Midas Touch" connects Napoleon, the Rosetta Stone, American presidents, and Jean Lafitte in a Modern Global Conspiracy

The Midas Touch" is a perfect piece of nail-biting entertainment that blends the intrigue of historical mystery with the urgency of modern geopolitical suspense.” — Steve Berry, New York Times Best-selling author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Segars and Oren Aviv—the creators and executive producers behind the blockbuster "National Treasure" movie franchise—have joined forces with Gary Grossman, international award-winning author of "Old Earth," the four-book "Executive Actions" series, and co-author of the "Red Hotel" series, to deliver "The Midas Touch," a high-stakes international thriller where history holds the key to unimaginable power."THE MIDAS TOUCH" PLOT:For centuries, the Alchemist’s Gold Theory – the presumed lost formula for creating limitless gold – has haunted history’s most powerful rulers. Emperors died searching for it. Wars were fought over it. Pirates plundered ships hoping to find it. Even renowned scientists sought to unravel the principle. But through the ages, no one was successful, and legend largely fell into the realm of myth . . . until CIA cryptologist Brady Donovan detects and decodes hidden patterns to reveal that the legend is real and tied to the missing pieces of a world-famous artifact buried in the Egyptian sands and uncovered by Napoleon’s army: the Rosetta Stone Donovan partners with British archeologist Teppy Flynn and conspiracy researcher Avery Prophet. Only a heartbeat away is a diabolical Silicon Valley tech giant, D’Arcy Lauren Granier, and her henchmen. A global race is on. Donovan must stay ahead of the forces that conspire to kill him and claim the discovery; knowledge that could launch a catastrophic economic weapon upon the world.History, told in vivid flashbacks, jumps back to 1799 Egypt, and forward through the hundreds of years since, with pirates and presidents in on the search, for better or worse, for the secret to the Alchemist’s Gold Theory. Now Brady Donovan fights against the fast- ticking clock, relentless bad guys, and a Category 5 hurricane to where past meets present and greed and betrayal become deadly partners.The collaboration brings together storytelling shaped at the highest levels of publishing, television, and film. Grossman, a multiple Emmy–winning producer and novelist, is known for weaving complex, real-world stakes into propulsive narratives. Segars and Aviv, whose creation of "National Treasure" helped define the modern treasure hunt adventure, bring a cinematic scope and momentum that drives the massive story across Egypt, Paris, London, the Caribbean, the U.S., and ultimately to a pirate’s lair.“The plot’s freshness, originality and surprising scale takes the reader on a wild adventure,” co-author, movie studio executive, and film producer Oren Aviv said. “The Midas Touch" has that rare combination of history, mystery, and real-world consequence. What begins as a question buried in the past quickly unfolds into a discovery with the power to reshape our world today.”Segars, a respected global security analyst, network television president, movie producer, and an advance White House team leader for the Office of the President and Vice President through multiple administrations, added, “We’ve written a far-reaching adventure where the past isn’t merely uncovered, it’s unleashed in scope, driving thousands of years of history toward a potentially devastating contemporary climax.”Grossman, a member of the International Thriller Writers Association, and a ThrillerFest finalist, noted, “I love writing relatable thrillers that are rooted in history, and I invite readers to join us in exploring the possibilities—the "what ifs." The grand mystery in 'The Midas Touch' asks: Is there more to the Rosetta Stone than ever imagined, and where could the knowledge, if discovered, lead?”Raymond Benson, New York Times best-selling James Bond novelist says, “'The Midas Touch' is a thrilling ride through history and modern-day, tantalizing the reader with intrigue, action, and adventure across a labyrinth of archaeological secrets and danger.”K.J. Howe, international bestselling author of "Skyjack" writes, "Fans of 'The DaVinci Code' will love 'The Midas Touch.' Grossman, Segars, and Aviv have created an iconic character in Brady Donovan, a CIA cryptologist who trades in his pen for tradecraft to protect the world from a devastating economic weapon. Gripping prose, unforgettable settings, and non-stop excitement. A real page turner!”"The Midas Touch" is available June 2nd at independent bookstores, Amazon, B&N, and other book sellers.MEDIA CONTACTS:Scott Ryan, Publisher, Fayetteville Mafia Press/Tucker DS PressEmail: fayettevillemafiapress@gmail.comPhone: 614-827-5780Gary Grossman, co-authorWebsite: www.GaryGrossmanBooks.com Email: gary@garygrossman.comBook Blog Tour: Partners in Crime

Opening the boxes with "The Midas Touch!"

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