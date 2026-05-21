Ladies Executive Golf Society Launches First International Chapter in Toronto, Invites Women to Inaugural Event

Professional women enjoying a LEGS golf event, combining sport, leadership, and meaningful networking on the course

LEGS launches first international Toronto chapter, empowering women through golf networking events.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expansion marks a major milestone in the organization’s mission to empower women through golfLadies Executive Golf Society (LEGS) has expanded beyond the United States with the launch of its first international chapter in Toronto, marking an important step in its continued growth and a strong presence in one of North America’s most vibrant professional communities.Founded in 2018, LEGS is on a mission to empower women on and off the golf course by creating inclusive spaces where confidence, connection, and leadership can grow.The Toronto chapter responds to increasing demand for environments where women can access the opportunities traditionally built on the golf course. By making the sport more approachable and community-driven, LEGS aims to cultivate female leaders through the relationships and social capital formed through the game.“We really want to give women the courage to get out there, try, and even surprise themselves,” said Jillian Johnson on the “ Try and Keep Up ” podcast. “The skills learned on the course can translate to the rest of their lives. It builds confidence, and we want them to think, ‘Maybe I’m better than I think.’”To mark the launch, the Toronto chapter will host its inaugural event at Rolling Hills Golf Club, welcoming women of all skill levels, from complete beginners to experienced golfers.The event will bring together ambitious, fun, and driven women through golf, connection, and community. It will begin with a relaxed 9-hole scramble, perfect for all skill levels, followed by a gathering at the 19th hole where attendees can mix, network, and meet the women shaping the Toronto LEGS chapter.What’s included:- 9-hole scramble- Networking reception- Light bites and drinks- Opportunity to connect with Toronto’s founding LEGS membersThe Toronto chapter will be led by Vicky McGrath, who founded Here to Help Home Care Services in 2016. For over a decade, she has supported seniors in living comfortably at home while helping mid-life women build successful senior-care businesses through simple, repeatable systems.“I saw a gap—there are plenty of ladies’ leagues, but few spaces where women in business can truly connect and grow together,” McGrath said. “I’m excited to bring LEGS to Toronto. It’s about more than golf—it’s about building relationships, confidence, and a community where women elevate both their game and their business, together.”With over 1,000 members across North America and growing, LEGS continues to expand as a leading women’s empowerment community. The organization’s long-term vision is to impact one million lives by making golf accessible while equipping women with the confidence, connections, and opportunities to lead.About Ladies Executive Golf Society (LEGS)Ladies Executive Golf Society (LEGS) was founded in 2018 to create a more inclusive and empowering space for women in golf. Built on the belief that when women are supported, empowered, and seen, everyone wins, LEGS provides a community where women of all ages and skill levels can build confidence, connections, and leadership both on and off the course. With over 1,000 members and growing, LEGS is on a mission to make golf more accessible while cultivating the next generation of female leaders.Media Contact:Lucia Arrazolasupport@legsglobal.com

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