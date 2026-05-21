Contemporary art in the spotlight of the Riviera: Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026

Artists of the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026 Artist Tanja Playner at the Fine Art Biennale Basel 2026 Artist Nada Kelemen at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026

CANNES, FRANCE, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international art scene gathered on the French Riviera from May 15th to 17th, 2026, for the exclusive Fine Art Cannes Biennale, which took place concurrently with the world-famous Cannes Film Festival. Amidst the glamorous atmosphere of Cannes, the Biennale united artists, collectors, and personalities from the worlds of culture, film, and fashion, fostering an extraordinary dialogue between contemporary art and international lifestyle.

The Biennale was organized by the MAMAG Modern Art Museum and curated by Heinz Playner. The Fine Art Cannes Biennale presented a curated program of painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media, offering an exclusive platform to both established artists and emerging talents. Visitors experienced a unique fusion of art, creativity, and atmosphere that makes Cannes a global cultural hub during the festival.The diversity of contemporary art will be the motto of the Fine Art Cannes Biennale 2026.

Artist Nada Kelemen showcased her abstract, expressive artworks at the 2026 Fine Art Cannes Biennale, incorporating the color pink in a variety of ways. From delicate rose to vibrant pink, her artworks combined modern flair with elegance.

The artist Tanja Playner was represented at the 2026 Cannes Biennale with several artworks. The fragmentation of bodies and the deliberate destabilization of objects as forms were also present in her new works. Several visitors felt the urge to turn the image around and see it from a different perspective. This feeling in Tanja Playner's works creates visual tension in which order and dissolution are simultaneously present.

Rebeccah Klodt's works at the 2026 Cannes Biennale showcased a technical tension between painting and drawing. Her work oscillates between expressive color painting and meditative reduction and is divided into several loose series.

Gabor Richter is a German-based artist whose work explores the relationship between perception and inner experience. His multifaceted compositions combine structural clarity with emotional depth, inviting viewers to discover hidden meanings within the pictorial space.

Mona Moleo is an artist who combines abstract expressionism with existential themes, focusing on emotional and intuitive processes. Her works emerge from the tension between chaos and order, inviting inner reflection and personal interpretation.

Renata Rolefes is an artist from Curaçao whose colorful works are inspired by the energy, nature, and culture of the Caribbean. With vibrant compositions and dynamic brushstrokes, she conveys joy, optimism, and a poetic connection between reality and fantasy.

Bogdan Lascăr is a Romanian artist who combines sculpture, painting, and film in an interdisciplinary practice. His work explores the relationship between body, mind, and perception, moving between a scientific approach and artistic expression.

Emma Song Yunci is a young Chinese artist who creates portraits of women with soft colors and strong emotional expressiveness. Her work combines classical and modern influences and has received international awards.

Tarja Onali is a Finnish artist who primarily works with acrylics and focuses on expressive portraits of women. Her works combine strong emotions with symbolic elements and are characterized by intense color and personal life experience.

Susan Metzendorf is a German artist who combines abstract painting with mathematical structures such as geometry and proportion. Her works are characterized by multi-layered color compositions and explore themes of transformation, perception, and inner peace. The artwork "All Green" was exhibited in Cannes.

Maitemazz is a multidisciplinary artist from Buenos Aires who combines photography, digital art, and textile techniques. Her internationally exhibited works are often created from recycled materials and address current social issues as well as visual culture. In Cannes, she impressed visitors with her concept combining the theme of recycling with the theme of social contacts outside the digital world.

For Anakha Nair art is a language through which she translates emotions, experiences, and dreams into visual narratives. Her artworks are deeply personal, born from moments that resonate with her soul, transformed into figurative fine art that speaks back to her. Each piece holds a story, an intimate connection between her inner world and the canvas.

Elisa Hudej is a freelance artist who lives and works in Vienna and Klagenfurt. Her works are strongly inspired by communication, theater, and personal experiences, and move between figurative and abstract art. In her work, she reflects on themes such as identity, perception, and the human life cycle.

Susanne Hessenthaler is a German artist who uses textile materials to create sculptural, three-dimensional works. Her pieces combine emotional themes with meticulous craftsmanship and are inspired by personal experiences as well as art and film.

Stella Papa is a Cypriot artist who focuses on expressive portraits, making human emotions visible in her work. With a minimalist, sometimes asymmetrical visual language and intense color contrasts, she creates works that function as a visual diary of her inner perceptions.

Akil Dashevci is a young artist from Pristina who discovered painting during the pandemic and quickly gained recognition. His works are characterized by strong color contrasts and emotional expressiveness. Despite dyslexia, he uses art as a powerful form of communication. Among the guests was the Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to France, Monaco and Andorra, who appreciates the art of Akil Dashevci and also the contribution to the art of other artists at the Fine Art Cannes Biennale.

With its successful 2026 edition, the Fine Art Cannes Biennale once again established itself as a major international art event on the French Riviera and set a strong example for the connection between art, luxury and global culture.

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