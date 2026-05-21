LARRY THOMPSON PROPOSES BILL PROVIDING NO INCOME TAXES FOR WORKING AMERICANS

Larry Thompson, Congressional Candidate

California Congressional Candidate Calls for Complete Elimination of Federal Income Taxes Over Four Years

My plan starts with a simple idea: Washington should stop taxing earnings before families can pay rent, save, or retire.” — Larry Thompson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Republican congressional candidate Larry Thompson today announced a bold new economic reform agenda titled:“No Income Taxes for Working Americans”The proposal calls for the complete phase-out of federal income taxes over the next four years while protecting Social Security, Medicare, National Defense, Veterans Benefits, and Federal Law Enforcement.Thompson’s plan also calls for no new government borrowing of money and mandatory annual federal deficit reduction of 10% until the national debt is fully paid off.“Washington doesn’t hear our plea to stop spending; so, by not paying the IRS nor allowing the government to borrow more money, they can’t spend what they don’t have.“I’m not running to make California more ideological,” Thompson continued. “I’m running because families are being squeezed from every direction — federal income taxes, state income taxes, sales taxes, gas taxes, mansion taxes, property costs, insurance, inflation, and interest rates.“My plan starts with a simple idea: Washington should stop taxing earnings before families can pay rent, save, or retire.”THE AMERICAN WORK FREEDOM PLANUnder Thompson’s proposal, federal income taxes would be reduced each year and fully eliminated within four years through aggressive spending reform, government downsizing, anti-waste measures, and mandatory deficit reduction requirements.Thompson said, “The plan does not replace federal income taxes with a new national sales tax or additional federal taxation system. The government must simply find other means to raise money such as tariffs or God forbid maybe they can simply spend less and waste less.“I am not proposing another way for Washington to take people’s money,” Thompson continued. “The problem is not that Americans are taxed the wrong way. The problem is that Washington spends too much money.“We do not have a revenue problem in America. We have a spending addiction in Washington.”KEY COMPONENTS OF THE PLAN INCLUDE:Complete Elimination of Federal Income Taxes Within Four YearsThe proposal phases out federal individual income taxes entirely through annual rate reductions tied to mandatory federal spending reductions.Immediate Tax Relief for Working AmericansThe plan immediately eliminates federal income taxes on:• Social Security benefits,• Tips,• Overtime pay,• And the first $250,000 of earned household income.Protect Social Security, Medicare, Defense, Veterans, and Federal Law EnforcementThe proposal specifically protects funding for:• Social Security,• Medicare,• The United States military,• Veterans benefits and services,• Border security,• And core federal law enforcement operations.“We can protect seniors, protect veterans, defend our country, and still stop wasting trillions of dollars in Washington,” Thompson said.Mandatory Deficit ReductionThe proposal requires Congress to reduce the federal deficit by at least 10% every year until the national debt is fully paid off.Under the plan:• Congress would be prohibited from increasing deficit spending,• New borrowing authority would be heavily restricted,• And federal agencies would be required to meet annual spending reduction targets.“Both parties have spent decades borrowing money our children and grandchildren will have to repay,” Thompson said. “That has to end.”Federal Spending Reform and Government DownsizingThe proposal includes:• Independent waste and fraud audits,• Elimination of duplicative federal programs,• Sunset reviews for outdated agencies and regulations,• Restrictions on unelected bureaucratic expansion,• And mandatory congressional accountability reviews for major spending programs.Simplify the Tax Code and Reduce IRS PowerThe proposal dramatically simplifies the federal tax system and reduces the size and scope of the Internal Revenue Service as federal income taxes are phased out.“Washington has created a tax system so complicated that ordinary Americans need accountants just to understand what they owe,” Thompson said. “That system punishes workers, families, and small businesses while rewarding bureaucracy and political insiders.”A MESSAGE FOCUSED ON AFFORDABILITYThompson emphasized that the proposal is centered on affordability and economic survival for middle-class Americans rather than partisan ideology.“California families are exhausted,” Thompson said. “People are working harder than ever and falling further behind. Washington taxes income. Sacramento taxes income. Then inflation taxes everything else.“That is not economic freedom. That is economic exhaustion.“This campaign is about making life affordable again for the people who actually build this country,” Thompson continued. “The worker. The small-business owner. The retiree. The family trying to stay in their family home.“We should reward work — not punish it.”A copy of Thompson's proposed bill is available upon request.For further information, contact:Robert G. Endara IILarry Thompson For Congress23838 Pacific Coast Highway, #273Malibu, CA 90265(310) 288-0700 OfficeE-mail: Larry@LarryThompsonForCongress.comCampaign Website: http://www.LarryThompsonForCongress.com Please click the following link to download the high-res version of this photo:Courtesy of Larry Thompson For CongressSOURCE Larry Thompson For Congress

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