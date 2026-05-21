GetOut Expands Colorado Membership with the Addition of Elitch Gardens in Denver

Colorado families can now enjoy access to one of Denver’s most iconic attractions, plus select Colorado Rockies games, all included with a GetOut membership.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetOut , the family entertainment membership helping families create unforgettable memories together, announced that Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park has officially joined the GetOut Colorado membership.With the addition of Elitch Gardens, GetOut members now have access to more than 67 of Colorado’s top family attractions, including amusement parks, sporting events, museums, indoor play centers, and more—all through one affordable annual membership.Elitch Gardens, Denver’s only theme and water park, has been a beloved destination for generations of Colorado families. Located in the heart of downtown Denver, the park features thrilling roller coasters, family-friendly rides, live entertainment, and a full-scale water park, making it one of the state’s premier summer destinations.“Adding Elitch Gardens to our Colorado membership is a huge win for families,” said Kyle Poll, CEO of GetOut. “There’s something special about spending a summer day riding roller coasters, cooling off at the water park, and making memories together. Our purpose is to unite families by creating forever memories, and we're excited to partner with Elitch Gardens to do this for thousands of families in Colorado.”The GetOut Colorado membership continues to grow as families seek more value and convenience when planning activities. Through the GetOut app, members can instantly redeem offers and access a curated network of attractions and events across the state.“We’re excited to partner with GetOut to introduce even more families to Elitch Gardens,” said Rick Howarth, General Manager of Elitch Gardens. “For more than 130 years, Elitch Gardens has been a place where families come together to laugh, play, and create lasting memories. This partnership helps make those experiences accessible to even more Colorado families.”GetOut’s annual membership simplifies family entertainment by bundling top attractions into one membership, helping parents save money while discovering new experiences year-round.About GetOutGetOut is a membership-based platform that connects families with thousands of local experiences, activities, and events across their communities. Members receive access to a curated network of partners spanning entertainment, recreation, and family attractions. The platform focuses on reducing the cost and effort of planning outings while helping families discover new activities and spend more time together. Learn more at www.GetOut.com ABOUT ELITCH GARDENSLocated in the heart of Denver and celebrating 136 years of fun, Elitch Gardens is Colorado's only world-class combination theme and water park. From thrilling roller coasters to pint-sized adventures, live entertainment and tons of special events, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The park is open select days now through January 3. Visit ElitchGardens.com for more information.

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