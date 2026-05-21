HILARIE BURTON ON THE BRADBURY NOVEL THAT BECAME HER PORTABLE HOME—AND BOYFRIEND FILTER

Hilarie Burton, pictured on set in the House of the Redeemer Library. Hilarie Burton in conversation with Chris Collins. Hilarie Burton and Chris Collins discuss Dandelion Wine. Books That Changed My Life.

The One Tree Hill star details how Bradbury’s 1957 novel gave her a sense of place, and a foolproof way to screen new boyfriends.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new episode of the YouTube series Books That Changed My Life, actress, author, and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton opened up about her small-town roots, her move to New York, and the trip to a Greenwich Village bookstore that shaped her for decades.The Los Angeles-based podcast took the show on the road to sit down with Burton, taping in Manhattan’s House of the Redeemer Library. Burton unpacks the book that’s served as a home away from home, and the ultimate romantic litmus test: Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine.UNOPRESSIVE NON-IMPERIALIST BARGAIN BOOKS:Hilarie Burton recalls her small-town, sheltered upbringing in Northern Virginia:“I formed Clean Teens in high school. We were the very square kids that didn't drink or smoke or have sex or do anything, but we still went to the parties. We didn't judge anybody. We were cool. We just were square.”Burton, anxious to see the world, moved to New York City at 18. Burton hit the ground running, landing a coveted job at MTV . Then, on September 11th, 2001, everything turned upside down.Traumatized and unmoored, Burton paid a visit to Carmine Street’s Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books, which she jokingly describes as “everything your parents warned you about.” There, she stumbled across the book that would change her life.DANDELION WINE:Burton remembers walking by the card table and spotting a “beautiful book with a dandelion on the front.” Upon closer inspection, Burton realized the book was written by an author she’d long idolized:“I had been a huge Ray Bradbury fan, like huge. And I had never heard of this book, and that was shocking to me. It's like finding out one of your favorite artists has an album that just completely escaped your attention."The novel, which follows two young brothers throughout the summer of 1928, captured Burton immediately. Its methodical, speed-of-life tempo and its focus on the small things reminded her of her childhood. As she put it,“It gave me a home that was portable that I could take with me everywhere... that message of awareness and appreciation is now something that I write books and tell stories about.”As Burton read Dandelion Wine for the first time, her hometown was being erased. AOL selected the town for its new headquarters, and the small town of Burton’s youth was buried beneath new development. Burton puts it bluntly:“I mourn the town that I grew up in because it doesn't really exist anymore.”Solastalgia, the feeling of watching your home change beyond recognition, is something Burton is well acquainted with. Over the years, Dandelion Wine has offered her comfort, its characters and narrative blending with her memories of home:“I read these names, and these are just friends I've had for over 20 years. At a certain point the fact and fiction blend, and I feel like Mr. Jonas was a guy that came to my town and that I knew.”THE BOYFRIEND TEST:Beyond linking her to her small-town upbringing, Dandelion Wine has served Burton as a tried-and-trusted system for filtering new friends and romantic partners.Burton recalls copying the entire book in the MTV office so she could read and annotate it alongside friend and collaborator James Ponsoldt. As she remembers,“We were so green and so excited. But it really, it was my litmus test for 'are you my kind of person?’”If the book was essential for friendship, it was absolutely non-negotiable in a romantic context. Sometimes, a potential partner simply wasn’t up to scratch:“The boyfriend I was dating at the time wouldn't read the book. He's gone, clearly, right?”Her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, passed with flying colors. Burton recalls the time he surprised her with a signed bottle of dandelion wine from Bradbury’s own vineyards:“I was very surprised, and I just cried because it meant that he listened and he knew, or at least he looked at our bookshelves and knew that Bradbury was someone who was very special to me.”Decades later, Burton stands by the test:“It's held up, and I'm a gray-haired lady now. So it stands true.”Put another way:“The folks that read it are my people.”Watch the full conversation HERE. ABOUT BOOKS THAT CHANGED MY LIFE:“Books That Changed My Life,” hosted by bestselling author Chris Collins, is a YouTube show exploring how great books transform us in profound and unexpected ways. Each episode features a special guest sharing a book that shaped or inspired them, sparking deep conversations and unearthing unfiltered personal stories.Recent guests include R&B singer Eric Benét, soap opera legend Susan Lucci, former covert CIA officer Andrew Bustamante, actress and reality star Lisa Rinna, Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, and television legend Kelsey Grammer.

Hilarie Burton on "Dandelion Wine":

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